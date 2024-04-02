Shippeo Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Announces Record Growth in North America and APAC

Shippeo experiences impressive growth and market momentum, with 153% year over year growth in North America

Focus on high data quality, platform experience, and customer centric approach the key to success according to Shippeo COO

Company recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Voice of Customer report

PARIS & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoogleCloud—Shippeo has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. The global multimodal shipment visibility platform was also recently named a Customers’ Choice by Gartner® in the October 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms report, scoring the highest customer recommendation willingness rate of all providers.









“We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in this latest Gartner research,” says Shippeo CEO & co-founder, Pierre Khoury. “We are also deeply thankful for the support of our wonderful customers and ecosystem partners, and incredibly proud of our talented teams. As the real-time transportation visibility (RTTV) market continues to mature in North America, Europe, and increasingly across APAC, companies are realizing the significant value visibility brings. From increasing customer NPS with more premium delivery experiences, to reducing operating costs, optimizing processes and cash flow, and monitoring and reducing carbon emissions, our platform is being recognized as an important enabler of next-generation supply chains.”

Strong growth and market momentum in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe

Over the past two years, the company’s customer base tripled. In 2023, the North American revenue grew 153% year over year, with 25% of all new revenue generated having come from companies in this region switching to Shippeo from another provider. Notable new North American customers include Amazon, Barilla, and Palermo Villa, Inc. (dba Palermo’s Pizza). The company also significantly grew its customer base in Asia Pacific, welcoming some of the region’s most recognizable brands, including Yamaha Motor. Notable customers joining in other parts of the world include Arlanxeo, Birra Peroni, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm and Hartmann Group.

“Our approach to visibility with a greater focus on data quality and customer support has resonated extremely well with the RTTV market in North America,” says Lucien Besse, COO & co-founder at Shippeo. “Since 2020, our partnership with e2open has blossomed into a powerhouse collaboration. Through close cooperation and a shared commitment to excellence, we’ve achieved remarkable success together, in North America and abroad. This enduring partnership underscores our collective ability to innovate and thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.”

Global multimodal visibility network

With established regional head offices in Chicago for the Americas, Singapore for APAC, and Paris for Europe, Shippeo’s network now tracks more than 50 million shipments a year across all modes, in more than 130 countries on six continents, with a 258,000-strong carrier network. Their ocean visibility network covers 99% of the world’s containerships thanks to integrations with major shipping lines. The company’s partner network has also enjoyed continued momentum, now comprising over 1000 system integrations with TMS, WMS, ERPs and telematics devices, representing a 30% increase since the start of 2022. Key strategic partners include e2open, SAP, Infor, Tesisquare, Alpega, Oracle, Siemens, Google, Snowflake, Microsoft, and BlueYonder.

The most recommended provider for three years running

Shippeo has had the highest recommendation rate of all providers on Gartner Peer Insights for over three years. In October 2023, the company was positioned in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant, having scored a 96% recommendation rate, the highest of all providers (based on 116 reviews as of August 2023).

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation™ to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Jaguar Land Rover, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L’Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 50 million shipments per year across 130 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)

