Shippeo Announces Anand Medepalli as Chief Product Officer

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, has announced the appointment of Anand Medepalli as their Chief Product Officer to lead the company during a time of immense growth and support clients with an innovative vision of Shippeo’s product offering.

Anand has over 25 years of experience as a trusted advisor with leading companies in product strategies, commercial account strategies, and asset planning decisions in transportation, supply chain, and financial services. He has spent much of his career advising companies and defining innovative solutions to drive their growth. Before Shippeo, Anand was Head of AI Solutions at ServiceNow, following the acquisition of Element AI, where he was Head of Products. Previous to this experience, Anand worked for several years at Blue Yonder, as the VP of Retail Planning products.

“One look around and you know that supply chains are under stress. Shippers, carriers, and LSPs need unprecedented visibility into their supply chains to serve their customers, and they need solutions that give them accurate insights into their operations,” says newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Anand Medepalli. “Shippeo, with its right vision and impressive technology, is addressing this problem head-on for some very innovative and well-known customers, and delivering significant value to them. It was a no-brainer for me to join the talented Shippians as I understood that this was where I could indulge in my passion for supply chain, big data, machine learning and AI in one place and at the same time make a significant positive difference to our customers.”

With over 100 customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Faurecia, and Total, Shippeo offers a best-in-market ETA prediction in terms of accuracy and reliability as well as a more granular degree of multimodal tracking, right down to handling unit and goods levels, which supports all modes of transport including ocean, road, LTL and FTL. Shippeo’s ambition is to be the leading supply chain operating system, enabling fully automated and sustainable supply chains across the world.

Lucien Besse, Shippeo’s Chief Operating Officer, welcomes Anand to the team. “We are thrilled to welcome Anand to the Shippeo executive leadership team. He brings great skills at the intersection of product strategy, AI, machine learning, and supply chain management to the company”, said Besse. “As the Chief Product Officer, he will set the product strategy to disrupt the supply chain visibility marketplace with innovative solutions, playing a key role in the company’s development and continued success. His intimate knowledge and experience within the market are invaluable, and he will no doubt be a great asset within our leadership team.”

