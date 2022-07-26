ShipBob’s Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Shipping Solution Now Available Across Its Global Fulfillment Network

ShipBob Customers Can Now Take Advantage of Seamless International Shipping to More Than 200 Countries With Duties and Taxes Paid Upfront

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ddp—ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform, today announced that its Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solution is now available throughout all 30 fulfillment centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland (and even for brands with their own warehouse that use ShipBob’s in-house fulfillment solution, Merchant Plus). ShipBob merchants can now convert more shoppers globally, enabling them to ship to more than 200 countries while bypassing the complexities of VAT and other taxes and streamlining customs clearance. To power the global DDP solution, ShipBob has integrated with FlavorCloud, enabling merchants to activate this through a simple, easy-to-use app that calculates and charges the appropriate duties and taxes during the checkout process.

“Up until now, customers shipping to international locations from the US, United Kingdom, and EU were met with additional fees at delivery, while experiencing long delivery times and customs delays,” said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. “With our expanded DDP solution, customers can experience a best-in-class international shopper experience, optimizing the cost, speed and visibility, while knowing that our all-inclusive solution provides a transparent experience at checkout.”

ShipBob’s AI-powered technology automatically selects the most optimal fulfillment center, then delivers the best shipping rates based on their carrier network and guaranteed DDP options, allowing brands a truly seamless way to reach a global market. Without DDP, consumers in many countries face surprise fees, long delivery times and delays at customs. ShipBob’s DDP solution eliminates these post-purchase issues for a more streamlined approach to international order fulfillment, while reducing customer service inquiries.

“We implemented ShipBob’s DDP shipping solution to test out international demand from a US fulfillment center and were able to reach thousands of new customers seemingly overnight,” said Paul Jackson, Co-Founder of Animalhouse Fitness. “This way, we are able to assess certain regions before expanding into global fulfillment centers there. We tried using DDU shipping to Canada and realized what a pain it was from a customer experience and customer service standpoint. DDP shipping was a perfect solution. Now, we can test all global markets and customers will receive their orders in a timely manner with no hidden fees.”

This native integration is available for Shopify and BigCommerce stores, with third-party integrations available for other platforms like Woocommerce and by using Flavorcloud’s Developer API. Branded tracking links are also provided to show both the first- and last-mile tracking. Shopify stores can even break out duties from shipping costs on the shipping methods step of checkout to drive further conversions.

ShipBob plans to expand DDP shipping from all global fulfillment centers by the end of this year. For additional information on ShipBob and its DDP platform or to request a quote, please visit: https://product.shipbob.com/ddp

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 30 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

Contacts

Jack Taylor PR



Mark Edwards



shipbob@jacktaylorpr.com