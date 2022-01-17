Shinsegae I&C to Attend NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show, Introducing the New Spharos Era to Global Market

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVision—Shinsegae I&C (KRX: 035510) unveils its retail technology solutions of ‘Spharos’ brand at NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show (NRF 2022) held in New York from the 16th to the 18th.





Spharos, the company’s retail technology brand, has expanded solution lineup with Spharos Smart Store, Spharos Cloud Point of Sale (POS), Spharos Smart Shelf and Spharos Vending Machine. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to accelerating global market entry based on its successful operating experience in Korea.

‘Spharos Smart Store’, Korea’s 1st fully Unmanned Store, targeting global market

‘Spharos Smart Store’ utilizes key technologies of Spharos, such as artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, computer vision, and Cloud-based POS. Shoppers will get a more convenient shopping experience as they can scan a QR code, pick up products, and just leave the store.

Shinsegae I&C successfully set up a fully unmanned smart store last year in a heavily populated Gangnam area in Seoul.

‘Spharos CloudPOS’, enabling new features like gift sending & table ordering

‘Spharos CloudPOS’ is designed to provide POS as a software solution. With flexibility of SaaS offering, it supports a wide range of payment methods regardless of the device or operating system. In Korea, Spharos CloudPOS is being used in various industries ranging from retail distribution to F&B, fashion, beauty, and living.

Spharos CloudPOS, which drew much attention when it was first introduced at NRF 2020, has been upgraded with additional functions. For example, when a product QR code can be sent to a person as a gift, and the person can pick up the gift at a store nearby using the QR code. Another new function is to be able to order at the table by selecting the menu without having to call or wait for the staff.

‘Spharos Shelf & Smart Vending Machine’, providing contactless retail solution

Spharos Smart Shelf is a solution developed with AI vision, deep learning, and weight sensor technologies. With those technologies, the payment is automatically processed without scanning the product bar code or making payment.

Spharos Smart Vending Machine is a vending machine that comes with CloudPOS and kiosk functions. It supports various payment methods and different promotions. Also, Smart Vending Machine can be monitored and controlled remotely by mobile application. Since its introduction at EuroShop 2020, Spharos Smart Vending Machine has been deployed in the Middle East market.

“Shinsegae I&C’s solutions are designed to provide more efficient and smarter store management experience to business operators. It also enables convenient and innovative shopping experience for consumers,” said Sunggy KOO, Shinsegae I&C Senior VP for Business Development. “With the technologies tested and proven in Korea, we are looking to bring the innovations to the global market.”

