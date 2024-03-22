ShiftPixy to Present at the Webull LIVE! with Corporate Connect: Technology Investment Webinar

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PIXY #Gigeconomy–ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national human capital provisioning enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced Scott Absher, CEO will present and discuss recent corporate events at the Webull LIVE! with Corporate Connect: Technology Investment Webinar on Wednesday, March 27th at 3:00 PM ET.





Conference Details:

Conference: Webull LIVE! with Corporate Connect: Technology Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 27th at 3:00 PM ET

Presenter: Scott Absher

Peer Consumer Tech Presenters: Carbon Revolution & QuantaSing

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital provisioning enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile platform for workforce engagement and management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce curing toxic levels of employee turnover in hourly part time labor. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 30 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

About Forstmann & Co. Inc.

Founded in 1967 as Forstmann Leff Associates and it was organized as a private incentivized firm by J. Anthony Forstmann and Joel B. Leff as a private investment partnership with the very specific objective of managing other people’s money intensively for high rates of returns. The firm was one of the first hedge funds in the US. In 1998 Forstmann & Co LLC was formed to provide merchant banking services to its clients. In 2019, Forstmann & Co. LLC was reorganized as Forstmann & Co. Inc., to provide clients with strategic business advisory and services. Based in Los Angeles, today Forstmann & Co. Inc’s goal is to identify and potentially invest early in companies participating in large magnitudes of change for the benefit of its investors and business partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

