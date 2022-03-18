ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Revised SPAC Sponsorship

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the withdrawal of registration statements on Form S-1 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to three special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) for which its wholly owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Investments, Inc., had previously been identified as the Sponsor: Vital Human Capital, Inc.; TechStackery, Inc.; and Firemark Global Capital, Inc. Instead, ShiftPixy is devoting its resources to assisting its other sponsored SPAC, Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE: AXH), which previously consummated its initial public offering, to completing its initial business combination as quickly as possible. Explaining this decision, ShiftPixy CEO Scott Absher commented: “After considering our options and the current market environment, we determined that the best use of our time and resources would be to devote ourselves to the Industrial Human Capital de-SPAC process. We concluded that ShiftPixy can best achieve its SPAC sponsorship goals, including expansion of its own footprint, by doing everything possible to ensure Industrial Human Capital’s ultimate success without distraction. Our decision to withdraw our sponsorship from the other SPACs does not impact our goal of building large national staffing clients to operate on the ShiftPixy technology platform, which remains unchanged and continues to move forward.”

