ShiftLeft Announces Shifting Left 2.0, a Premier Virtual Event Bringing Together the Developer and Application Security Communities

Unique Event Features Over 20 Industry Leading Experts Sharing Best Practices for Fostering AppSec and Developer Collaboration and Building Successful AppSec Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—ShiftLeft, Inc., a leader in application security, today announced Shifting Left 2.0, a premier, two-day virtual event that will bring together modern development teams, application security professionals, and the developers seeking to champion security initiatives. Taking place June 22 and 23, Shifting Left 2.0 will present attendees with educational deep-dives, anecdotal lessons, and peer networking opportunities intended to unite security teams and developers, providing both with the tools they need to start finding and fixing vulnerabilities.

To thrive in today’s digital business era, organizations are continuously accelerating and refining digital transformation initiatives, placing renewed pressure on developers to produce software at record velocity. At the same time, code security has become even more critical as cyber attacks and supply chain threats grow in sophistication and frequency, and our world continues to rely on digital services for day-to-day functions.

Shifting Left 2.0 builds on the success of ShiftLeft’s inaugural virtual event, Shifting Left Day, which fueled rare conversations between the developer and application security communities. This second free event will span two days offering newfound insights from renowned experts about application security for developers, modern developer workflows, code analysis, and software composition analysis.

“We had an incredible response to our inaugural Shifting Left event and are excited to expand to a full two-days of content, bringing attendees even more expert insights and best practices for securing their software,” said Manish Gupta, CEO, ShiftLeft. “Major supply chain attacks in recent months have highlighted the vulnerability of software development pipelines. More than ever, we must arm developers with the knowledge they need to champion security and foster collaboration with application security teams to achieve success within the modern development lifecycle. We are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our customers, partners, and peers and learn from the insights of our broader community.”

Connect with Experts

Shifting Left 2.0 will offer attendees the chance to hear from some of the industry’s most reputable application security and modern development professionals. The event will showcase sessions hosted by the minds behind ShiftLeft and industry leading experts:

David Estlick, CISO of Chipotle; Stuart McClure, former CEO and founder of Cylance; Terence Runge, CISO of Reltio; Enrique Salem, partner at Bain Capital; and Stephen Scharf, CISO of DTCC – Be sure to join this lively discussion where experts will debate whether “innovation” is fundamentally at odds with “security,” especially application security, in today’s agile world. Tune in to find out how we can “release fast, with security.”

– Be sure to join this lively discussion where experts will debate whether “innovation” is fundamentally at odds with “security,” especially application security, in today’s agile world. Tune in to find out how we can “release fast, with security.” Shaleen Devgun, CIO of Schneider National; Adam Fletcher, CISO of Blackstone; Izak Mutlu, former CISO of Salesforce; and Dr. James Ransome, Chief Scientist at Cyberphos – Join industry leaders as they discuss the role of AppSec in digital transformation, the key challenges the industry faces, and how AppSec should be measured to convey its value to key stakeholders.

– Join industry leaders as they discuss the role of AppSec in digital transformation, the key challenges the industry faces, and how AppSec should be measured to convey its value to key stakeholders. Manish Gupta, CEO of ShiftLeft; Chetan Conikee, CTO of ShiftLeft; and Fabian Yamaguchi, Chief Scientist at ShiftLeft – Join ShiftLeft’s founders and experts for talks across a series of tracks including application security, App -Sec-Developer collaboration, source code best practices, code property graphs, and much more.

– Join ShiftLeft’s founders and experts for talks across a series of tracks including application security, -Sec-Developer collaboration, source code best practices, code property graphs, and much more. Arun Balakrishnan, Director of Product Management at ShiftLeft; Paolo del Mundo, Head of Application Security at the Motley Fool; and Andra Lezza, Senior Application Security Engineer at Bulb – Learn how modern DevOps practices have changed the requirements of today’s AppSec programs. Hosts Balakrishnan, del Mundo, and Lezza will exchange methods for measuring the success of their AppSec programs and the steps they’ve taken to improve them.

– Learn how modern DevOps practices have changed the requirements of today’s AppSec programs. Hosts Balakrishnan, del Mundo, and Lezza will exchange methods for measuring the success of their AppSec programs and the steps they’ve taken to improve them. Malcolm McDonald, CEO of Hacksplaining – Every member of your development team should be a security expert, but it can be hard to get there. In this talk, McDonald will examine the pitfalls of researching security issues on the internet and demonstrate how focused security training can make all the difference.

To register for Shifting Left 2.0 and for more information on this free, virtual event, including a full speaking schedule click here.

About ShiftLeft

ShiftLeft builds security software with a developers-first approach. Through industry-leading speed and accuracy, ShiftLeft maximizes developer productivity and efficiency by providing near-instantaneous security feedback on software code during every pull request. ShiftLeft CORE, a unified code security platform, combines the company’s flagship NextGen Static Analysis (NG SAST), Intelligent Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and contextual security training through ShiftLeft Educate. The platform is purpose-built to insert security directly into the modern software development lifecycle so developers receive the right vulnerability information at the right time.

Backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, ShiftLeft is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn how ShiftLeft keeps AppSec in sync with the rapid pace of DevOps, see https://www.shiftleft.io/.

Contacts

Press



Olivia Francis



fama PR for ShiftLeft



shiftleft@famapr.com

617-986-5031