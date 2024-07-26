Home Business Wire Shift4 to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on August 8, 2024
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Management will host a live conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results


Conference Call Details

Toll-free dial-in: +1-877-407-0613

Toll dial-in: +1-201-689-8051

The earnings conference call will be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X (formerly Twitter) for additional information on how to access the simulcast. Investors are also encouraged to email a question to investors@shift4.com in advance of the live earnings call. CEO Jared Isaacman will select a question from those submitted and respond during the live conference call.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Source: Shift4

Contacts

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan

EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 735-0779

tmccrohan@shift4.com

Paloma Main

Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 954-5768

paloma.main@shift4.com

Media Contacts
Nate Hirshberg

SVP, Marketing

Shift4

nhirshberg@shift4.com

