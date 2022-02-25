Home Business Wire Shift4 To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, March 3, Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Evercore’s ISI’s 6th Annual Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 9:30AM ET and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 8, Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Raymond James & Associates’ Institutional Investors Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:05AM ET and last approximately 30 minutes.

On Thursday, March 10, Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum event. The discussion will begin at 8:25AM ET and last for approximately 25 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 22, Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Bank of America’s Electronic Payments Symposium. The discussion will begin at 10:30AM ET and last for approximately 45 minutes.

A live audio webcast and replay for the above events will be available on the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

