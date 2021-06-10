Home Business Wire Shift4 Payments to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
Shift4 Payments to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 2:40 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx or clicking this link.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

