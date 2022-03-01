Home Business Wire Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as part of its 4Q 2021 shareholder letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at https://investors.shift4.com.

The company’s shareholder letter can also be viewed here.

4Q21 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the earnings call, please use this link.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan

EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 735-0779

tmccrohan@shift4.com

Sloan Bohlen

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

investors@shift4.com

Media
Nate Hirshberg

Vice President, Marketing

Shift4

nhirshberg@shift4.com

