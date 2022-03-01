Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as part of its 4Q 2021 shareholder letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at https://investors.shift4.com.

The company’s shareholder letter can also be viewed here.

4Q21 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

