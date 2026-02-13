Shift4 Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter 2025 financial results.

Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results pre-market open on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30am ET to review these results.

Conference Call Details Toll-free dial-in: +1-800-343-4136 Toll dial-in: +1-203-518-9843 Conference ID: FOURQ425

The earnings conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can join the webcast through Shift4’s website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, an audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

March 3, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference beginning at 7:30AM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com

March 11, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe FinTech Conference beginning at 9:30AM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

