SHI Signs 4-year Contract with Indiana Dept. of Administration to Provide IT Hardware

SHI to provide acquisition, streamlined device configuration, and deployment services to all executive branch agencies in Indiana.

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, announced that it has signed a four-year contract with the Indiana Department of Administration to provide desktops, laptops, tablets, monitors, printers, peripherals, and lifecycle management for those devices. The state has two options to extend the contract by one year.

SHI will provide the IT hardware, in part through a large partnership with Dell for client devices and monitors, as well as Apple computers and iPads. Also included are peripherals and accessories, including AV solutions needed to update meeting rooms for a hybrid working environment. A full range of lifecycle services are also in scope.

While this contract is mandatory use for all executive branch state agencies, all public entities, including schools, can take advantage of the pricing and services.

The agreement comes on the heels of a four-year contract between SHI and the Indiana Office of Technology that was signed in June and provides servers, hyperconverged infrastructure, and virtualization for the state’s government agencies and educational institutions.

“Indiana can now realize the same value and service that SHI has delivered to private enterprises for decades, especially at a time when device demand is so high,” said Denise Verdicchio, Senior Vice President of Public Sector Sales at SHI. “In addition, any public entity within Indiana now has a painless, simple option for deploying IT assets with end-to-end management, while lowering operational expenses. We continue to grow our public sector portfolio and provide government and education organizations the world-class service and support SHI is known for.”

SHI’s device lifecycle management offerings are increasingly popular among state entities. One large state agency, with more than 60,000 pieces of IT hardware across more than 450 locations, uses SHI’s managed Device-as-a-Service solution and saves an estimated $900,000 per year on hardware and services. The service also reduces pressure on in-house IT teams, allowing them to be more productive in day-to-day operations, because SHI offers efficient deployment, reduced support costs, and increased user satisfaction.

The device lifecycle management fleet of services includes device configuration to the customer’s specifications, deployment, support, maintenance, asset recovery and lease and financing options.

SHI supports more than 1,000,000 end-user devices, ensuring users have the devices they want and the support they need to be productive. With high demand for end-user devices, SHI is able to leverage its partner relationships and world-class integration centers to acquire and store the pieces of IT hardware that customers need so their business can operate smoothly.

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

