SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.

Moore brings more than 20 years of senior IT management experience, holding VP or CTO positions at Dell, Dell Financial Services, Presidio, and multiple early-stage, venture-backed companies. His successful track record of IT strategy and management, combined with business and product development, make him ideally positioned to oversee the complex ecosystem of the global IT solutions provider.

“Dwight’s unique set of skills and technology management experience made him the right choice to be our CTO last year, and he’s shown what he can bring to SHI’s leadership team ever since,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International. “Just as we help our customers use technologies to transform their business, SHI must reinvest in our own technology stack to provide a world-class experience to customers and the employees that support them. Dwight brings the right mix of expertise to his new role as CIO to help the company achieve its goals, and I’m eager to see the progress he and his team will make in 2023 and beyond.”

Moore holds a degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University.

“SHI has a well-earned reputation for being one of the most friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable technology partners in the industry,” said Moore. “After joining and experiencing this for myself in 2022, my vision is to use technology to reinforce these existing cultural strengths while further developing others, such as efficiency and effectiveness. Taking a holistic approach to our systems and technologies, I believe we will deliver a better experience for all our stakeholders, including customers, industry partners and our 6,000 colleagues.”

