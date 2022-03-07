 SHI International Earns Record $12.3 Billion in 2021 Revenue, Up 10% Year Over Year

Strong 14% revenue growth in the second half of 2021 shows building momentum

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, brought in $12.3 billion in revenue in 2021, growing 10% over 2020 for another record-breaking year. Momentum that was particularly strong in the second half of the year (up 14% over the second half of 2020) continued into January.

Operating profits grew ahead of revenue due to margin expansion, an increasing number of professional services engagements, and continued operational excellence.

SHI’s 2021 growth areas spanned its full product and services portfolio across all domestic and international business units, supported by world-class customer support and execution from the company’s 5,000 employees around the globe.

“I am extremely thankful for and proud of the effort and dedication SHI’s employees showed in posting a new company revenue record and passing the $12 billion milestone just one year after reaching the $11 billion mark,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Combining our continued expansion of product and services capabilities with our first corporate rebrand in two decades, SHI is better positioned than ever to find new and innovative ways to support the IT and business needs of our 15,000 global customers. Our momentum allows for continued sustained growth that will power reinvestment in the professional development of SHI employees and the world-class service they provide our customers.”

As IT customers continue to support hybrid work environments, SHI’s underlying core business of software and end-user devices has been a consistent growth driver, while security, networking, data center, and cloud solutions have increasingly propelled growth in both product and consultative engagements.

SHI’s long-time strategic partnerships and support teams minimized customers’ supply chain disruptions, and forward-looking forecasting allowed distribution centers to anticipate needs and meet customer deadlines.

In 2021, SHI hired more than 500 solution engineers and continued to invest in its Stratascale capabilities, providing business transformation through consulting services. In the year ahead, SHI will continue investment in new capabilities and expansion to support the full IT requirements of its customers.

The company continues to expand internationally, recently opening its Singapore Integration Center and nearing the launch of its 45,000-square-foot UK Integration Service Centre, scheduled to come online in Q2 2022.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

