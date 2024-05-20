SHI International Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited, an Indian Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services Company

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International Corp., a leading global provider of innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited, an Indian cybersecurity and digital transformation services company. This strategic move will enhance SHI’s managed services capabilities, including the addition of a fully managed Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC), and will fortify its global security, data center, and cloud practices. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.





The integration of Locuz’s 800+ skilled employees into SHI’s workforce will underscore SHI’s commitment to providing exceptional, advanced managed services to its global customers and will provide offshore capabilities. This acquisition is in line with the growing demand in the data center economy, offering customers improved operational management, hosting, and infrastructure services vital for the digital and AI-driven landscape’s expansion.

“SHI’s acquisition of Locuz is more than a strategic expansion; it is a direct investment in our customers’ success,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “The addition of Locuz will be a key component of our mission to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the complex needs of our customers globally. Customers can expect to benefit materially from our combined advanced service capabilities.”

“Locuz’s acquisition by SHI will mark an exciting new chapter for us,” said Uttam Majumdar, President of Locuz, and Vijay Wadhi, Managing Director of Locuz. “Our established security, cloud, and high-performance computing practices, combined with state-of-the-art delivery and innovation hubs, will translate into more robust and comprehensive offerings for SHI’s customers.”

About SHI International Corp. SHI International Corp. is a global leader in technology solutions, serving a diverse set of customers with software, hardware, and services that tackle their IT challenges. Based in Somerset, New Jersey, SHI provides tailored IT solutions to corporate, enterprise, public sector, and education clients. With a workforce exceeding 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is dedicated to fostering long-term success for its customers.

About Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited. Locuz is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializes in digital transformation services with a strong security focus. Their comprehensive offerings include CloudOps, SecOps, HPCOps, AIOps, and Insight as a Service. Locuz has been in business since 1999 and has over 800 employees throughout India. Additionally, affiliate company Cymune plays a pivotal role in providing a full suite of Managed Security Solutions and operates a 24/7 command centre to serve global customers. They pride themselves on continuously innovating, automating, and modernizing their customers’ environments.

To learn more about SHI, please visit https://www.shi.com/

Press Resources



SHI Corporate Website: https://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: https://blog.shi.com/

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

Gregory FCA for SHI International



Matt McLoughlin



610.228.2123



Matt@GregoryFCA.com