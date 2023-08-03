SHI Achieves New Tool Verification Status for Oracle JAVA

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, today announced that Oracle has verified its product, SHI Oracle Discovery Application (SODA) for Java.





SHI’s Oracle Discovery Application (SODA), previously verified for Oracle Databases, provides an approved alternative to running Oracle’s license measurement tools and gives organizations complete visibility of their Oracle Java installations, license compliance position, and identifies potential savings and risks.

“We want to ensure that our customers have deployed Oracle Java in a manner aligned with their contracts and that they achieve the intended business value, especially as Oracle solutions are typically both major investments and business-critical,” said Neil Frodsham, Global Director ITAM Services at SHI. “This verification from Oracle confirms the unique value that both our ITAM practice and our technology offer, and better positions us to help organizations manage their Oracle contracts.”

Using SODA, organizations can submit audit-compliant reports to Oracle Global Licensing and Advisory Services (GLAS), formerly known as LMS. This significantly reduces the risk, time, and effort associated with an audit for Oracle Database and Java installations across all platforms, vendors, and versions.

SHI engineered SODA with speed and simplicity in mind, delivering the information needed to manage Java assets quickly with minimally invasive protocols and high-security levels. SODA produces a complete Oracle-verified inventory of an enterprise’s Java licensing obligations and reports how Oracle would determine the use. With continuous scanning, SODA maintains control over Oracle Java licensing costs and includes the expert advice of SHI’s license consultants to ensure deployments are managed properly.

Learn more about SODA and explore SHI's IT Asset Management Solutions.

About SHI



SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector, and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority- and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S (United States).

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Trademarks: Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

https://www.oracle.com/corporate/license-management-services/tooling.html

