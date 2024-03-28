Shey Sabripour, CesiumAstro Founder and CEO, Tapped to Join Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium Executive Committee

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace–Governor Greg Abbott announced that CesiumAstro Founder and CEO, Shey Sabripour, has been named to the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium (TARSEC) executive committee. As part of an ambitious effort to solidify Texas’s position as a global aerospace hub, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3447 last summer, creating TARSEC and the Texas Space Commission. HB 3447 will strengthen the state’s position in all aspects of aerospace activity, including civil, commercial, and military aviation, as well as research and development, space exploration, and infrastructure.









“I am honored to serve on the executive committee of the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium,” said Sabripour. “Texas’s economy will be stronger and the aerospace industry well-positioned for future growth thanks to the support of Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and our legislature. In my 30-plus years as an electrical engineer and executive in spacecraft and aerospace, I see my committee seat as one of the most important roles I’ve held. The committee and I are dedicated to working with—and for—our fellow Texans to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and foster partnerships that help our state thrive.”

With a budget set at $350 million, $200 million has been appropriated for the construction of facilities to be used for mission training, research, and the curation of astronautical materials, as well as providing space to support advanced robotics. The remaining $150 million will be appropriated to the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund for grants to qualified institutions developing new technologies for space activities, research on space exploration and flight, training people for space jobs, and studying and using materials found or made in space.

Long regarded as a leader in the space industry, Texas is home to hundreds of commercial aerospace businesses. Federally, the state plays a central role in NASA’s endeavors thanks to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, a massive facility in Houston that has been a prime mover in human spaceflight for more than 60 years. In 2021, NASA accounted for $9.3 billion in economic output in Texas alone. The state is also home to top-ranked aerospace programs and research facilities like the University of Texas at Austin’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and Texas A&M University’s National Institute for Aviation Research.

“The space industry is booming in Texas, and TARSEC and the Texas Space Commission will ensure the state’s competitiveness on national and global stages,” said Trey Pappas, Vice President of Business Development at CesiumAstro. “We are lucky to live and work in a state that recognizes the importance of commercial, governmental, and educational partnerships for the future of the aerospace industry, and we thank our state government for providing the support required to continue on our upward trajectory.”

Learn more about the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium here: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-launches-texas-space-commission.

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Colorado, California, and the United Kingdom, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communications payloads for airborne and space platforms, including satellites, missiles, UASs, and more. CesiumAstro’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software solutions enable a range of commercial, government, and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities based on the ISO AS9100 standard. To learn more, visit CesiumAstro.com.

