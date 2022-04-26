SHELLBACK Expanding Manufacturing to Taiwan

Move to Address High Market Demand





COOPERSBERG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, global leader in capital equipment solutions for emerging semiconductor markets, announced today the opening of their SHELLBACK Taiwan Manufacturing Center in Hukou, Hsinchu County to further expand production capabilities in the region. SHELLBACK plans to use the facility for new manufacturing and refurbishment of capital equipment, as an extension of their worldwide production network. From this new location, SHELLBACK can better support their large install base of customers in Asia and facilitate the growth of new markets.

Wayne Jeveli, President & CEO of SHELLBACK, commented, “Opening SHELLBACK Taiwan is a great next step to meet the high demand for our industry-leading wet processing systems based on proprietary SEMITOOL™ intellectual property. It also enables us to lessen supply chain challenges and avoid international logistic delays, so we may better serve our customers in Taiwan and throughout Asia.”

Thomas Hsu, named SHELLBACK Taiwan General Manager, noted, “We are very excited to have a local presence in Taiwan to support customer needs in Asia and globally. Beyond manufacturing and refurbishment of systems, SHELLBACK Taiwan will allow us to better support all our customers with field service, spare parts, and upgrades to existing equipment. This is truly a major leap forward in our ability to service our customers. It demonstrates our commitment to the Taiwan and greater Asia markets.”

About SHELLBACK

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50-years of experience around the globe. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, SHELLBACK provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as LEDs, MEMS, Wireless, Power, Energy Harvesting, WLP, Data Storage, Analog, and Logic. With one of the industry’s largest installed bases of equipment at over 600+ customers world-wide, SHELLBACK offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning- the EAGLEi and STORM.

Contacts

Tom Parish



tom.parish@shellbacksemi.com