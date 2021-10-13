Home Business Wire Sheldon Razin, Founder of NextGen Healthcare, Issues Statement with Respect to 2021...
Business Wire

Sheldon Razin, Founder of NextGen Healthcare, Issues Statement with Respect to 2021 Annual Meeting

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN–Sheldon Razin, the founder of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) and its largest shareholder, issued the following statement with respect to the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting held today:

On behalf of the Razin Group, I thank shareholders for their engagement over these past weeks.

As the Company’s founder and largest shareholder, I am proud of the growth and market expansion that the Company has achieved, and wish NextGen Healthcare’s Board of Directors and management team success going forward.

NextGen Healthcare has an outstanding portfolio of products and services that have transformed ambulatory care. With the appointment of the Company’s new CEO, David Sides, and the talented and dedicated team across the organization, I believe NextGen Healthcare is well positioned to build on its market leadership.

Contacts

Harkins Kovler

Jordan Kovler / Rahsaan Wareham

212-468-5380

jkovler@harkinskovler.com / rwareham@harkinskovler.com

MKA

Greg Marose / Bela Kirpalani

646-386-0091

gmarose@mkacomms.com / bkirpalani@mkacomms.com

Articoli correlati

Tipalti Announces Solutions to Wipe Out Maverick Spend and Streamline Purchasing at Its Inaugural Conference, Tipalti Illuminate

Business Wire Business Wire -
B2B fintech company continues global expansion with the UK office as the first location for Tipalti Europe SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Mouser Electronics Surveys RF & Wireless Applications in Latest Empowering Innovation Together Episode

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mouser Electronics Inc. today releases the sixth installment of the 2021 award-winning Empowering Innovation...
Continua a leggere

BondLink Appoints Lynn Martin and Joe Geraci to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MuniLand--BondLink, the leading provider of financial technology for governments issuing bonds in the $4 trillion municipal bond market,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tipalti Announces Solutions to Wipe Out Maverick Spend and Streamline Purchasing at Its Inaugural...

Business Wire