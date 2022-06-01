Home Business Wire SheerlinkTM Expands Audio Module Series
Wireless enablement of instruments, microphones, speakers, and headphones ensuring superior audio quality and low latency.


NOERRESUNDBY, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In association with the NAMM show in Anaheim, California (June 3-5, 2022), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced the expansion of their audio module series supporting the Sheerlink product solutions. The new RTX1291 2.4GHz module bears strong relations to the RTX1290 module but fits additional purposes due to its higher DSP performance.

RTX Sheerlink solutions for wireless audio products significantly reduce the complex wireless audio engineering and, what really matters these days, the uncertainty of the supply chain. Thus, enabling vendors to focus on realizing their own product ideas while improving their capability to deliver.

Multiple wireless configurations are available in the Sheerlink solution family, each with its own product use cases in mind. Supporting one to multiple wireless devices on a single system or going big with interconnected systems.

“Our customers have really embraced the possibilities we are providing. Product portfolios have revealed themselves and many have moved their wireless products into the leading game. With our exciting roadmaps and shared goals with our customers we intend to stay there, together,” said Torben Bjerregaard, Director of Product Management at RTX.

Besides modules, the Sheerlink product solutions include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna design. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production tests, and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions – a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands – from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through 3 business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise, and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

Further information is available at www.rtx.dk

