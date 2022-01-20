Sheerlink™ Expands on Audio Channels

Superior audio quality, low latency, and wireless freedom for instruments, microphones, speakers, and headphones

NOERRESUNDBY, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–In association with the NAMM ‘Believe in Music Week’ digital event (January 20-21, 2022), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced the latest additions to the Sheerlink TM family of wireless solutions: doubling up on the number of active TX devices on one receiver. With superior radio and audio performance, Sheerlink provides manufacturers with a broad portfolio of tools to create professional-grade wireless products in a fraction of the time typically required for such solutions.

Following in the footstep of the hugely popular 2 TX solutions for 2.4GHz and 1.9GHz, RTX is now making it possible for their Sheerlink customers to double up on the number of active TX devices on one receiver without having to compromise on useability, latency, or audio quality. Even more importantly, it can be done at a minimal additional cost.

The new variants even include an auxiliary audio channel to all the TX units in some of the configurations, expanding the possible usage scenarios even further. If 4 TX devices are not enough, more receivers can potentially be synchronized allowing expansion of a system without getting into trouble with the radios.

As the existing 2.4GHz and 1.9GHz variants, the new variants are deployable using the footprint compatible RTX1290 or RTX1090 modules, freeing the customers of much of the complex design and purchase handling of key components. The latter provides great advantages for the customer during these days of challenging component supply.

“With these latest variants, we fulfill our commitment to our customers to keep expanding and renewing their product portfolios with attractive and differentiating products” – said Torben Bjerregaard, Sr. Product Manager at RTX.

Sheerlink product solutions include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna design. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production test, and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions – a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands – from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through 3 business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

Further information is available at www.rtx.dk

Contacts

Matilde Kjær Christiansen

Coordinator, Corporate Communications

RTX A/S

Stroemmen 6, 9400 Noerresundby, Denmark

Phone: +45 29 81 05 52

press@rtx.dk