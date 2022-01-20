Home Business Wire Sheerlink™ Expands on Audio Channels
Business Wire

Sheerlink™ Expands on Audio Channels

di Business Wire

Superior audio quality, low latency, and wireless freedom for instruments, microphones, speakers, and headphones

NOERRESUNDBY, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–In association with the NAMM ‘Believe in Music Week’ digital event (January 20-21, 2022), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced the latest additions to the Sheerlink TM family of wireless solutions: doubling up on the number of active TX devices on one receiver. With superior radio and audio performance, Sheerlink provides manufacturers with a broad portfolio of tools to create professional-grade wireless products in a fraction of the time typically required for such solutions.

Following in the footstep of the hugely popular 2 TX solutions for 2.4GHz and 1.9GHz, RTX is now making it possible for their Sheerlink customers to double up on the number of active TX devices on one receiver without having to compromise on useability, latency, or audio quality. Even more importantly, it can be done at a minimal additional cost.

The new variants even include an auxiliary audio channel to all the TX units in some of the configurations, expanding the possible usage scenarios even further. If 4 TX devices are not enough, more receivers can potentially be synchronized allowing expansion of a system without getting into trouble with the radios.

As the existing 2.4GHz and 1.9GHz variants, the new variants are deployable using the footprint compatible RTX1290 or RTX1090 modules, freeing the customers of much of the complex design and purchase handling of key components. The latter provides great advantages for the customer during these days of challenging component supply.

“With these latest variants, we fulfill our commitment to our customers to keep expanding and renewing their product portfolios with attractive and differentiating products” – said Torben Bjerregaard, Sr. Product Manager at RTX.

Sheerlink product solutions include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna design. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production test, and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions – a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands – from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through 3 business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

Further information is available at www.rtx.dk

Contacts

Matilde Kjær Christiansen
Coordinator, Corporate Communications
RTX A/S
Stroemmen 6, 9400 Noerresundby, Denmark
Phone: +45 29 81 05 52
press@rtx.dk

Articoli correlati

Cyberattack surge causing havoc for UK professional services organisations finds new report by Keeper Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
- New report finds UK professional service organisations experience a cyberattack every six days - Almost half of IT leaders...
Continua a leggere

Bjarne Melgaard Hosts Lightbulb Man MetaRave

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bjarne Melgaard has teamed up with UK outfit NFTU to host his Web 3 venture in Decentraland....
Continua a leggere

In Its Next Significant Milestone for L4 Robotaxis, Pony.ai Debuts Its 6th Generation Autonomous Driving System Design

Business Wire Business Wire -
Designed for automotive-grade mass production, the first Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS (S-AM) vehicles equipped with the system will begin road...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cyberattack surge causing havoc for UK professional services organisations finds new report by Keeper...

Business Wire