SheerID Verifies Military and Veteran Discounts for NASCAR’s 2022 Racing Season

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Throughout 2022, SheerID will help NASCAR verify active duty and veteran military service status for a program that celebrates and honors military service members, veterans, and their families through exclusive ticket discounts for select NASCAR races during the race season.

“NASCAR has long supported active military personnel, veterans and their families, and this program further underscores their commitment to this community,” stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Honoring military service members with exclusive offers not only builds trust with this community but also helps to create life-long fans of the sport.”

Active military and veterans simply verify their status through SheerID on each track’s website, which takes just a few minutes, and then verified users can redeem their exclusive offer to purchase tickets for those selected races. The program is made possible through NASCAR’s entitlement partnership with GEICO.

NASCAR tracks provide exclusive offers for military and veterans, and the full list can be found at www.nascar.com/miltix. Great seats are still available for the following tracks in 2022:

Daytona International Speedway – Offering exclusive military deals to save on the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend events in 2022:

Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series – August 26, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race – August 27, 2022

Phoenix Raceway – Phoenix Raceway offers up to 20% off select tickets for all three NASCAR Championship races:

NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Sunday, November 6

NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West Championship – Saturday, November 5

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship – Friday, November 4

Richmond Raceway – Military members receive $10 off select race tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races:

NASCAR Cup Series – Sunday, August 14

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Saturday, August 13

Martinsville Speedway – Military members receive up to 15% off select race tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races:

NASCAR Cup Series – Sunday, October 30

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Saturday, October 29

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race – Thursday, October 27

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega Superspeedway offers up to 50% off for military members for our NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race Sunday, October 2, 2022. Experience NASCAR’s biggest, baddest track in what is always one of the best races of the season!

Darlington Raceway – Military members can receive 15% off in all sections for 3-4 NASCAR weekends! Experience the track Too Tough to Tame in 2022.

Kansas Speedway – Kansas Speedway offers 40% off some of the best seats in the house for their NASCAR Cup Series races on May 15 and September 11, 2022. Catch some of the sport’s most unpredictable racing in the Heartland!

Michigan International Speedway – Michigan International Speedway offers military stand tickets for the August 6-7 NASCAR races. Enjoy one of the best race weekends of the season in the Irish Hills.

Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen International offers up to $35 off. With road course action unlike any other, The Glen is a race weekend not to be missed!

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead-Miami Speedway offers exclusive military deals for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on October 23! Don’t miss the action in 2022.

SheerID is proud to reward the military and veterans community every day with all of our Military Deals.

