SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with a number of brands for Teacher Appreciation Week in order to provide exclusive offers to the 6.7 million educators in the US. This year, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 1-8.
“We’re proud to partner with brands that recognize the significant dedication and commitment that educators demonstrate daily within our communities,” stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “By honoring and thanking teachers with personalized offers, marketers are laying the foundation to spark the ongoing loyalty of the community to their brand.”
The brands below have provided an offer that, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensures rewards are instantly and securely provided to eligible recipients.
- AT&T Teacher Appreciation Discount: To show our appreciation for teachers and their families, AT&T provides a 25% discount on eligible unlimited wireless plans. Get our best price on unlimited plans for less than $27/mo. per line when you get 4 lines*. Learn more at https://www.att.com/teacher.
- L.L. Bean: Teachers and Students get 10% OFF their purchases at L.L. Bean! We’re proud to support you in leading a healthy, active lifestyle and making the most of your time spent outside.
- ASICS: ASICS is proud to offer teachers a 20% discount off all full-priced products in our online store.
- Mattress Firm: Teachers deserve some rest and can enjoy an extra 10-20% off their mattress and bedding purchase.
- Adobe: Teachers can save over 60% on the Creative Cloud All Apps plan which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat.
- Madewell: Teachers can enjoy 15% off their entire purchase at Madewell.
- J.Crew Factory: Students and teachers receive an extra 15% off their entire purchase in stores & online at J. Crew Factory.
- Crocs: Crocs is proud to offer 15% off all full-priced styles to teachers. Exclusions apply.
- Levi Strauss & Co.: At Levi’s®, we know that none of us would be who we are if not for the educators who’ve sacrificed to teach us, raise us and dare us to dream. That’s why we’re offering a 15% discount to all teachers.
- Steve Madden: Teachers can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase.
- Rothy’s: Between May 5th and 12th, members of Rothy’s SheerID program can enjoy 40% off one pair of shoes at Rothy’s.
- Whirlpool: Teachers can unlock 10% off select appliances by creating your Whirlpool account and signing in.
- Purple: Educators can receive a 10% off discount code for use on any Purple order!
- Headspace: Find some Headspace. K-12 Educators & staff can access the full Headspace library of more than 1,000 hours of premium mindfulness content for free. Sign up at headspace.com/educators.
- Intuit: Teach students how to run a business and develop their accounting skills with Intuit QuickBooks. Educators and students can access QuickBooks Online, a variety of curricula, and other teaching resources for free! Sign up today and bring QuickBooks into your classroom.
- Sleep Number: Sleep Number is happy to offer a 20% discount on all Sleep Number 360® smart beds and bases to thank our teachers and faculty.
- Cheap Caribbean: Get $150 off your next beach vacay when you sign up for our Beach4Teach hero club.
- The Denver Post: Take advantage of our special low-price academic offer for The Denver Post.
- The Mercury News: Take advantage of our special low-price academic offer for The Mercury News.
- St. Paul Pioneer Press: Take advantage of our special low-price academic offer for The Pioneer Press.
- The Orange County Register: Take advantage of our special low-price academic offer for The Orange County Register.
- The Boston Herald: Take advantage of our special low-price academic offer for The Boston Herald.
- Course Hero: Course Hero is offering higher education faculty a teaching grant of $2,000USD to fund their dream class project and support transformational learning experiences using technology. Apply by May 25, 2022.
- Burton Snowboards: To all teachers, we would like to extend a 20% off discount.
- J.Crew: A+ picks, right this way… Teachers & students, get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when you verify online.
Make sure to check out all the exclusive discounts and offers made for teachers at SheerID Teacher Deals. Brands interested in creating an exclusive offer for teachers, can add teacher verification from SheerID in under a day.
