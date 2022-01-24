SheerID Announces International Day of Education Deals for Students and Teachers

Students and teachers can save money with exclusive offers from Spotify, YouTube, Back Market, ASICS, and more

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced several exclusive offers available for students and teachers to celebrate the International Day of Education. In recognition of the role education plays in bringing global peace and sustainable development, the United Nations General Assembly designated January 24 as International Day of Education in 2018.

“When brands extend a personalised offer based on an individual’s identity like a teacher or student, they have an opportunity to make a connection with their valued customers based on trust,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer of SheerID. “Educators, as well as students, can benefit from these deals, helping in the pursuit of learning and to further themselves.”

Exclusive Offers for Students and Teachers!

Students and teachers can save money when they get access to great deals from great brands. With the help of SheerID’s identity marketing platform, the following companies have provided exclusive offers to meet the needs of teachers and students in the areas of learning, apparel, lifestyle, and news, in order to provide rewards instantly and securely to these communities. No account or membership signup is required for eligible users.

Student deals:

Back Market – On Back Market, students can buy tech products with an extra 5% off. And because Back Market tech is already up to 70% off, it’s kind of like bringing an A deal up to an A+. Get your code.

– On Back Market, students can buy tech products with an extra 5% off. And because Back Market tech is already up to 70% off, it’s kind of like bringing an A deal up to an A+. Get your code. Unity for Students – Free Unity Plan for Students. Unity is committed to inspiring and equipping students of all backgrounds to create the future with the power of real-time 3D technology. Sign-up today to access Unity tools for free to create immersive experiences across industries.

– Free Unity Plan for Students. Unity is committed to inspiring and equipping students of all backgrounds to create the future with the power of real-time 3D technology. Sign-up today to access Unity tools for free to create immersive experiences across industries. Spotify International – College and University students in the US and in 33 countries around the globe can now enjoy the benefits of Spotify Premium for a free 3-month trial.

– College and University students in the US and in 33 countries around the globe can now enjoy the benefits of Spotify Premium for a free 3-month trial. Autodesk – Exclusive education offer as Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free.

– Exclusive education offer as Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free. YouTube – Unlimited YouTube music and video streaming. YouTube just made its streaming services more affordable for college students with the new student plan.

– Unlimited YouTube music and video streaming. YouTube just made its streaming services more affordable for college students with the new student plan. ASICS – Students and educators are eligible for 20% off any full-priced item.

– Students and educators are eligible for 20% off any full-priced item. TIDAL – Students are eligible for a 50% student discount from TIDAL on their streaming music services.

– Students are eligible for a 50% student discount from TIDAL on their streaming music services. Headspace for Students – Discounted Subscription for Students. Headspace offers mindfulness for your everyday life.

– Discounted Subscription for Students. Headspace offers mindfulness for your everyday life. Tableau – Free Licenses for Students of Tableau Desktop and Prep Builder for students.

– Free Licenses for Students of Tableau Desktop and Prep Builder for students. The Economist – The only time getting 50% is exemplary. Students get half off an annual digital subscription. Independent and incisive global analysis and opinion with access to the app , audio versions, podcasts and so much more.

– The only time getting 50% is exemplary. Students get half off an annual digital subscription. Independent and incisive global analysis and opinion with access to the , audio versions, podcasts and so much more. Huel – Save 10% on Huel’s meals to go. Huel now offers a student discount on their ready-to-drink, nutritionally complete products. Don’t have time to make a meal or run to the cafeteria between classes? Just grab a Huel meal in a bottle, and you’re good to go. Choose from eight delicious flavors!

– Save 10% on Huel’s meals to go. Huel now offers a student discount on their ready-to-drink, nutritionally complete products. Don’t have time to make a meal or run to the cafeteria between classes? Just grab a Huel meal in a bottle, and you’re good to go. Choose from eight delicious flavors! Deezer – Unlimited music streaming for students as they receive 3 months free

– Unlimited music streaming for students as they receive 3 months free Singapore Airlines – With our student privileges, travel smart and enjoy exclusive perks as part of your academic journey. Save 10% on selected fare types.

– With our student privileges, travel smart and enjoy exclusive perks as part of your academic journey. Save 10% on selected fare types. Storytel – College is 50% comedy and 50% horror. Enjoy it all with Storytel student discount and get unlimited access to thousands of stories.

Teacher deals:

Unity for Educators – Free Unity Plan for Educators. Teach your students the real-time 3D development platform and workflows used by professionals to create immersive experiences across industries.

– Free Unity Plan for Educators. Teach your students the real-time 3D development platform and workflows used by professionals to create immersive experiences across industries. Headspace for Educators – Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, offers free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

– Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, offers free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Autodesk – Exclusive education offer as Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free.

– Exclusive education offer as Autodesk offers its AutoCAD software to students and educators for free. Adobe – Creative Cloud for Students and Teachers. Save over 60% on 20+ creative apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and lnDesign. Get one month free when you pay upfront by Jan 24

Make sure to check out all the exclusive discounts for teachers at SheerID Teacher Deals and for students at SheerID Student Deals.

About SheerID



SheerID is a leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Matt Tatham



SheerID, Head of Public Relations



matt.tatham@sheerid.com

917-446-7227