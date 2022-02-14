SHAZAM Announces DocuCommand Document Management System

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHAZAM, Inc., a provider of financial services to community banks and credit unions nationwide, is proud to offer DocuCommand™, an advanced, enterprise-wide document scanning, archiving, retrieval and management system. Whether working from multiple desktops, in the office or remote, users can access the information they need — anytime, anywhere.

DocuCommand stores all types of media files including paper, photographs, audio, video, blueprints, and electronic files from any Windows Office application or third-party product. Reducing time and money spent looking for documents, DocuCommand works for businesses of any size allowing the storage of unlimited amounts of information and data.

“For more than 20 years, DocuCommand has been streamlining document management, and SHAZAM is excited to continue expanding and promoting this product to our existing processing and Core banking system clients,” said Kelli Landry, SHAZAM Core product manager. “Unlike many of our competitors, we customize the filing structure to each customer’s needs, to enforce the integrity of their filing process and maximize the searchability of their information.”

Fast. Flexible. Dynamic. DocuCommand comes with additional benefits:

Reclaim storage space and audit document access for each document

Store unlimited amounts of information and data

Rely on critical information to be securely protected and easily recovered

SHAZAM clients have peace of mind knowing valuable documents are safe, secure and only one click away. To learn about even more benefits or to see a demonstration, contact a SHAZAM specialist.

