Shaun Cutter Joins NAM as Chief Technology Officer to Oversee the Continued Development and Roll-out of the Company’s Market Leading Technology Products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation), one of the nation’s leading providers of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services, is pleased to announce that Shaun Cutter has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his role as CTO, he will be tasked with expanding NAM’s portfolio of digital products and services and further enhancing the company’s existing suite of market leading information security protocols.

Having previously held IT leadership roles with numerous global organizations, Mr. Cutter brings significant experience across a wide range of information technology disciplines. As a strategic and operationally focused CTO, he has the expertise to support exponential revenue growth, while continuing to improve quality and operational efficiency. His customer focused approach will include the transformation and expansion of NAM’s technology suite that will deliver new innovative products and services into the ADR market and increase the value provided to NAM’s clients.

Prior to joining NAM, Mr. Cutter served as Chief Technology Officer for Epiq, a technology-driven legal services business and market leader in legal process outsourcing and eDiscovery, where he managed global technology operations, provided strategic leadership, and led the technology integration of numerous mergers and acquisitions supporting significant global growth.

Jason Brennan, NAM’s CEO, stated, “Shaun has a proven track record in global technology and adds important depth to NAM’s leadership team. By heading up our Technology Group, he will provide the strategic direction and expertise needed so support NAM’s continued growth at an accelerated pace.” Mr. Cutter added, “I am thrilled to be joining NAM’s team and look forward to supporting and expanding its amazing brand and to provide greater access to their services to a broader customer base.”

ABOUT NAM

NAM is a full-service provider of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services – supporting clients throughout the U.S. and in major cities around the world through a highly secure suite of onsite, virtual and hybrid forums. NAM is recognized for its superb customer service, market-leading technology and an exceptional panel of arbitrators and mediators. Throughout NAM’s 30-year history, the company has consistently earned prominent awards and recognitions. NAM ranks at the top of the ADR and Continuing Legal Education categories in numerous industry rankings, including the most recent surveys by The National Law Journal, Corporate Counsel and The New York Law Journal. NAM works with more than 10,000 commercial entities, including more than 50 percent of the fortune 100 companies.

