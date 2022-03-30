SharpLaunch Releases Improved API to Expand Partnerships and Integration Capabilities

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Commercial real estate marketing software company, SharpLaunch, launches its new and improved API to enable commercial real estate (CRE) technology partners and clients to build integrations and create unique enhancements to their product offerings.

The API provides seamless, secure and real-time access to SharpLaunch datasets to update manual processes and help automate marketing operations.

SharpLaunch has already made successful integrations across an extensive range of commercial real estate marketplaces, such as Commercial Edge, Commercial Cafe, Property Shark, Commercial Search, Brevitas, Quantum Listing, and Spacelist. Recently, the company has also formed partnerships with CRE software companies, such as Apto CRM and Coyote Software, along with leading marketing tools such as Hubspot and Salesforce while conducting successful enterprise-grade integrations with client data warehouses and back-office systems.

“Our suite of APIs allow partners to read and write property data, interoperate with other systems and platforms, extend the built-in features and seamlessly integrate SharpLaunch to extend capabilities and deliver results quickly,” add Stefan Olaru, Head of Development of SharpLaunch.

For end users, this API-driven connectivity offers many benefits, including:

Reduce the friction in user experience through more efficient data sharing and processing.

Speed up the time-to-value and enable customers to get properties to market faster.

Increase property visibility to a larger pool of investors and tenants via automated syndication.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for other commercial real estate technology providers and clients to build integrations and new experiences by leveraging the expertise and marketing tools from SharpLaunch. Our APIs enable our partners to deliver high quality, native integrations as a value-add feature to their customers,” said Bob Samii, CEO of SharpLaunch.

Partners and developers can create new integrations that leverage custom objects using SharpLaunch APIs. The company has plans to continue expanding API-driven strategies and offer more out-of-the-box integrations with other real estate platforms in the coming year.

For more information about SharpLaunch or integration opportunities, visit https://www.sharplaunch.com.

About SharpLaunch

Founded in 2016, SharpLaunch is an all-in-one digital marketing platform for commercial properties. It provides an easy-to-use suite of marketing tools specifically built for CRE building owners, asset managers, and brokers who want to improve asset visibility, streamline marketing activities and save time.

