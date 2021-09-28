Sharpen’s COO Pam Hynes Wins Gold Stevie for Female Executive of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cctr–The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world’s top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, honored Sharpen’s COO Pam Hynes with a Gold Stevie for Female Executive of the Year in the Business Products –11 to 2,500 Employees category. Judges called Pam an “innovative leader with a high impact” and noted her “impressive track record of achievement that has seen entrepreneurial growth, innovation, and leadership at its best.”

In her 33-year career, Pam has been a leader in the tech community, instrumental in building not one but two successful companies. Her first, Software Artistry, made history in Indiana by being the first tech company in the state to go public. Interactive Intelligence, her second, created thousands of jobs around the world and sold for $1.4 billion in 2016.

Since Pam joined Sharpen in 2017, the software company has made the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and the 2021 Fast 25—Indiana Business Journal’s (IBJ) list of the 25 fastest-growing companies in the region. It has also been named a Best Places to Work by both Inc. (2019) and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (2021). In 2020, Pam was named a Woman of Influence by IBJ.

“This achievement is only possible because of the great teams around me throughout my career,” said Pam. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with and for very talented entrepreneurs who were innovative, collaborative, and inclusive. I‘ve been blessed and truly enjoy what I do.”

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted to the awards this year for consideration in categories including COVID-19 Response, Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others. Stevie Award-winning nominations were submitted by organizations in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

“Pam is one of the reasons Sharpen is a great place to work,” noted Sharpen CEO Bill Gildea. “When you combine her unwavering commitment to ensure our customers’ and employees’ success, along with her leadership skills, attention to detail, and ability to hire–and mentor–great team members, you can see why she has been so successful at every stop she’s made.”

A list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners by category, can be found here.

About Sharpen Technologies

Sharpen Technologies is the world’s first, truly agent-focused contact center platform built in the cloud for the cloud. The omnichannel platform lets users work from anywhere, seamlessly moving between calls, texts, webchats, emails, social media etc., all in real-time and in a single interaction. Sharpen was recognized by Frost & Sullivan’s Contact Center Buyers Guide, North America for its “dramatic ROI,” “out-of-the-box integrations,” “powerful reporting and analytics tools,” and “demonstrable value.” In 2020 and 2021, it was named to the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. And, it is a Best Places to Work by both Inc. (2019) and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (2017, 2018, 2021). Visit Sharpen on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the Sharpen blog.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Kelly Keane



Sharpen Technologies



kkeane@sharpencx.com

www.sharpencx.com