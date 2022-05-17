Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades PE Series with Two New LCD Laser Projectors

Delivering 5,200 lumens of brightness, vertical and horizontal lens shift, and incredible value, the PE506UL and PE506WL entry-installation projectors are ideal for K-12 and higher education applications

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced the availability of the next generation of its PE Series entry-installation laser projectors, the PE506UL and PE506WL. The ideal projection solution for K-12, higher education and corporate applications, the upgraded PE Series projectors deliver powerful brightness with 5,200 lumens, accommodating larger screens and delivering more value to customers needing dynamic, high-resolution imaging at an affordable price.

"To meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, we've upgraded our PE Series entry-installation laser projector lineup with brighter, more flexible solutions for projector replacements or new installations," said Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager, Sharp NEC Display Solutions. "The upgraded PE Series projectors are among the smallest and lightest 5,000 lumen projectors in the market and include advanced features ideal for socially distanced classrooms, large lecture halls or even corporate environments. The PE506UL and PE506WL are perfect for the cost-conscious customer looking to make the lamp to laser transition.”

The PE506UL features WUXGA 1920x1200 resolution while the PE506WL features WXGA 1280x800 resolution. Their 5,200 lumens of brightness enable the projectors to deliver large, clear and dynamic images in medium to high ambient light situations. In addition, their laser light source offers a minimum of 20,000 hours of reliable life which reduces maintenance requirements, extends usable life, and lowers its total cost of ownership. The projectors also offer advanced LCD technology for brilliant colors and features manual horizontal and vertical lens shift for easier installations.

The newest PE Series projectors are backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty with Sharp/NEC's InstaCare replacement program included. For additional information and specs, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/.

About Sharp/NEC

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

