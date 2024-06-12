Sharp Launches New 4K UHD Projectors

The all-new P Series projectors are Sharp’s first products developed leveraging NEC’s impeccable projection heritage

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a global leader in the projector and display markets, today announced the launch of the new Sharp P Series projectors – the XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q. The new P Series projectors are the first Sharp projectors developed leveraging more than 35 years of projector experience from NEC. The Sharp P Series projectors provide viewers with a stunning 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) image that is bright enough for commercial use across a number of industries and signage applications, including in corporate conference rooms, museums, and higher education classrooms.









Superior 4K UHD Image Quality

The new Sharp P Series projectors create a picture that will leave a lasting impression, with the 6,000-lumen P601Q model and the 7,200-lumen P721Q model delivering incredibly sharp and crisp quality even in well-lit settings. This makes the Sharp P Series projectors ideal for corporate settings and higher education classrooms, as well as fast growing, emerging markets such as museums and golf simulators, which have seen expansive growth in both consumer and commercial markets.

Maintenance Free

The new Sharp P Series laser projectors utilize DLP imaging technology that is designed to be filter free resulting in a no maintenance projector with a low total cost of ownership for at least 20,000 hours. With no lamp and no filter, the Sharp P Series projectors are designed to provide years of worry-free operation.

Flexible installations

The new Sharp P Series projectors come with a broad 1.6x motorized zoom lens and motorized vertical and horizontal lens shift to give the installer more options when choosing an installation location. When ceiling obstructions are present and the ideal mounting location is not possible, a broad zoom lens with generous horizontal and vertical lens shift can ensure a square image with minimal digital adjustments, even when the installation location is not perfectly aligned to the screen. These features make what could be a very complicated and tedious installation process much easier, faster and less cost intensive.

The Sharp P Series projectors also come with HDBaseT inputs that can simplifiy installations by providing the ability to run a single cable long distances for video, audio and control versus HDMI. Meanwhile, Tilt-free and Roll-free capability make floor, ceiling and portrait projection possible and open new possibilities for P Series projectors in unique applications.

“Bringing a high quality 4K UHD resolution projector to market as our first Sharp projector since our joint venture further demonstrates our leadership role in the higher resolution projector market,” said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp. “The new Sharp P Series projectors, with their maintenance free design are going to be the new industry standard for 4K UHD projectors thanks to the more than 35 years of projector heritage and expertise gained from our joint venture with NEC.”

While Sharp carries forward NEC’s legacy of quality and reliability in the projector market, the company also maintains a Best-in-Class 5-year limited warranty and InstaCare advanced exchange program or 3-day repair and return for the duration of the limited warranty. To the highest level of customer support for the projector product line, Sharp provides a highly skilled technical support team with over 50 years of combined projector experience that is available for projector customers and prospects.

Sharp is dedicated to delivering the best projectors to the market, with a comprehensive and experienced team in place throughout the entire life cycle of the product, including engineering and design, technical support, product management and sales and marketing.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp’s business products, visit our website at www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

