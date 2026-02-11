SharkNinja Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Provides Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Announces Inaugural $750 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (“SharkNinja” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. SharkNinja reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and as adjusted on a non-GAAP basis. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2025 as compared to the Fourth Quarter 2024

Net sales increased 17.6% to $2,101.4 million.

Gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin increased 90 and 40 basis points, respectively.

Net income increased 98.3% to $255.2 million. Adjusted Net Income increased 38.9% to $274.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.0% to $395.3 million, or 18.8% of net sales.

Highlights for the Year Ended 2025 as compared to the Year Ended 2024

Net sales increased 15.7% to $6,399.2 million.

Gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin increased 90 and 30 basis points, respectively.

Net income increased 59.9% to $701.4 million. Adjusted Net Income increased 21.6% to $749.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.4% to $1,135.5 million, or 17.7% of net sales.

Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “SharkNinja delivered exceptional fourth quarter results, capping off our strongest year to date with 17.6% net sales growth and remarkable momentum across our entire portfolio. Our three-pillar growth strategy continues to drive outstanding net sales growth as we expand categories with breakthrough innovations, capture meaningful market share in our diversified existing businesses, and drive International growth in more markets than ever before. The strength of our execution was evident with broad-based momentum across all four product categories, highlighted by the extraordinary 63.2% growth in Beauty and Home Environment Appliances. Our disciplined approach, combined with ongoing cost optimization and supply chain flexibility, enabled us to deliver 40 basis points of Adjusted Gross Margin improvement while investing in our future growth initiatives.

“Looking at 2025 as a whole, we achieved 15.7% net sales growth to $6.4 billion while significantly expanding our global footprint and launching game-changing products that resonated with consumers worldwide. As we enter 2026, I’m incredibly excited about the year ahead. We have a robust pipeline of innovations that will scale to new retailers and markets, plus an exciting roadmap of new product launches. Our recent investments in software capabilities, direct-to-consumer re-platforming, and global expansion position us well to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of us. With our proven innovation engine, expanding omni-channel presence worldwide, and unwavering commitment to solving consumer problems with 5-star products, we are confident SharkNinja can deliver another year of strong, profitable growth. Today, the leadership team and I are thrilled to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized a $750 million share repurchase program. We are excited about the potential that our record levels of cash and cash equivalents and our anticipated future cash flow could have to drive shareholder value for years.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Net sales increased 17.6% to $2,101.4 million, compared to $1,787.2 million during the same period last year, or 16.2% on a constant currency basis. The increase in net sales resulted from growth across all four product categories, led by Beauty and Home Environment Appliances, which grew more than 63% compared to the same period last year.

Cleaning Appliances net sales increased by $21.9 million, or 3.4%, to $669.9 million, compared to $648.0 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strength in the carpet extractor and robotics sub-categories.

Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales increased by $70.0 million, or 11.7%, to $667.3 million, compared to $597.3 million in the prior year quarter, driven by sales momentum of the Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine, partially offset by a decline in the outdoor grill and kitchenware sub-categories.

Food Preparation Appliances net sales increased by $96.1 million, or 28.1%, to $438.0 million, compared to $342.0 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strong sales of the frozen drinks sub-category.

Beauty and Home Environment Appliances net sales increased by $126.3 million, or 63.2%, to $326.2 million, compared to $199.9 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strength of fans and air purifiers, as well as strong performance from the launch of face masks in 2025.

Geographically, Domestic net sales increased by $185.8 million, or 15.7%, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by growth within existing categories and the success of new product categories. International net sales increased by $128.4 million, or 21.4%, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by continued global expansion and the successful introduction of new product categories across the international markets.

Gross profit increased 20.0% to $1,007.6 million, or 47.9% of net sales, compared to $839.5 million, or 47.0% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Gross Profit increased 18.4% to $1,012.0 million, or 48.2% of net sales, compared to $854.7 million, or 47.8% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin of 90 and 40 basis points, respectively, was driven by Domestic cost optimization efforts, partially offset by the impact of tariffs, and by International cost optimization efforts and favorable channel mix.

Research and development expenses increased 13.1% to $98.2 million, or 4.7% of net sales, compared to $86.8 million, or 4.9% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by incremental personnel-related expenses of $6.5 million due to increased headcount to support new product categories and market expansion as well as an increase in prototypes and testing expenses of $4.3 million.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 8.0% to $458.7 million, or 21.8% of net sales, compared to $424.6 million, or 23.8% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to increases of $23.0 million in delivery and distribution costs driven by higher volumes and $14.4 million in personnel-related expenses to support new product launches and expansion into new markets, partially offset by a decrease of $7.4 million in advertising-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased 13.0% to $106.9 million, or 5.1% of net sales, compared to $123.0 million, or 6.9% of net sales in the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $26.5 million in personnel-related expenses, partially offset by increases of $10.4 million in legal fees and $1.5 million in transaction-related costs.

Operating income increased 67.6% to $343.8 million, or 16.4% of net sales, compared to $205.1 million, or 11.5% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Operating Income increased 43.2% to $367.3 million, or 17.5% of net sales, compared to $256.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, in the prior year quarter.

Net income increased 98.3% to $255.2 million, or 12.1% of net sales, compared to $128.7 million, or 7.2% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Net income per diluted share increased 97.8% to $1.80, compared to $0.91 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income increased 38.9% to $274.5 million, or 13.1% of net sales, compared to $197.6 million, or 11.1% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share increased 37.9% to $1.93, compared to $1.40 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.0% to $395.3 million, or 18.8% of net sales, compared to $290.5 million, or 16.3% of net sales in the prior year quarter.

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Net sales increased 15.7% to $6,399.2 million, compared to $5,528.6 million during the prior year, or 14.5% on a constant currency basis. The increase in net sales resulted from growth across all four product categories, led by Beauty and Home Environment Appliances, which grew more than 45%.

Cleaning Appliances net sales increased by $142.2 million, or 6.9%, to $2,205.8 million, compared to $2,063.5 million in the prior year, driven by the carpet extraction and cordless vacuums sub-categories.

Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales increased by $98.7 million, or 5.7%, to $1,816.3 million, compared to $1,717.7 million in the prior year, driven by sales of our Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine and the strength of Ninja Crispi, offset by declines in the core air fryer and outdoor grill sub-categories.

Food Preparation Appliances net sales increased by $372.0 million, or 31.6%, to $1,550.7 million, compared to $1,178.7 million in the prior year, driven by strong sales of our frozen drinks sub-category.

Beauty and Home Environment Appliances net sales increased by $257.6 million, or 45.3%, to $826.3 million, compared to $568.7 million in the prior year, driven by strength of fans and air purifiers, as well as strong performance from the launch of face masks in 2025.

Geographically, Domestic net sales increased by $510.9 million, or 13.5%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was driven by growth within existing categories and the success of new product categories. International net sales increased by $359.6 million, or 20.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was driven by continued global expansion and the successful introduction of new product categories across the international markets.

Gross profit increased 17.8% to $3,136.5 million, or 49.0% of net sales, compared to $2,662.0 million, or 48.1% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted Gross Profit increased 16.4% to $3,159.8 million, or 49.4% of net sales, compared to $2,715.1 million, or 49.1% of net sales, in the prior year. The increase in gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin of 90 and 30 basis points, respectively, was driven by Domestic cost optimization efforts, as well as a decline in the amounts owed under a contractual sourcing service fee paid to JS Global for supply chain services that ended July 31, 2025, partially offset by the impact of tariffs, and by International cost optimization efforts and favorable channel mix.

Research and development expenses increased 7.8% to $368.1 million, or 5.8% of net sales, compared to $341.3 million, or 6.2% of net sales, in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by incremental personnel-related expenses of $38.8 million resulting from increased headcount to support new product categories and market expansion, as well as an increase of $4.4 million in prototypes and testing expenses related to these initiatives. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $12.2 million in professional and consulting fees and a decrease of $3.3 million in consumer insight initiatives.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 17.3% to $1,458.0 million, or 22.8% of net sales, compared to $1,243.1 million, or 22.5% of net sales, in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to increases of $66.1 million in delivery and distribution costs driven by higher volumes, $64.5 million in personnel-related expenses to support new product launches and new markets, $47.6 million in advertising-related expenses, $16.5 million in professional and consulting fees and $9.5 million in depreciation and amortization expense.

General and administrative expenses decreased 10.0% to $390.1 million, or 6.1% of net sales, compared to $433.4 million, or 7.8% of net sales in the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $36.8 million in personnel-related expenses, including a $43.1 million decrease in share-based compensation, a decrease of $32.3 million in legal fees, including a decrease of $36.0 million in litigation-related costs, and a decrease of $3.5 million in professional and consulting fees, offset by an increase of $13.2 million in credit card processing and merchant fees, an increase of $12.3 million in technology support costs associated with cloud computing solutions, and an increase of $5.9 million in transaction-related costs.

Operating income increased 42.9% to $920.3 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $644.2 million, or 11.7% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Income increased 21.9% to $1,022.9 million, or 16.0% of net sales, compared to $839.5 million, or 15.2% of net sales, in 2024.

Net income increased 59.9% to $701.4 million, or 11.0% of net sales, compared to $438.7 million, or 7.9% of net sales, in the prior year. Net income per diluted share increased 58.8% to $4.94, compared to $3.11 in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income increased 21.6% to $749.6 million, or 11.7% of net sales, compared to $616.2 million, or 11.1% of net sales, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share increased 20.8% to $5.28, compared to $4.37 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.4% to $1,135.5 million, or 17.7% of net sales, compared to $951.1 million, or 17.2% of net sales, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $777.3 million and available capacity under its revolving credit facility of $489.1 million. Total debt, excluding unamortized deferred financing costs, was $739.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Inventories as of December 31, 2025 increased 11.4% to $1,002.2 million, compared to $900.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $750 million of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares. The Company expects to begin implementing the program in fiscal 2026. Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions, including Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The share repurchase program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended for periods or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. We do not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, SharkNinja expects:

Net sales to increase 10.0% to 11.0% compared to the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share between $5.90 and $6.00, reflecting a 11.7% to 13.6% increase compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA between $1,270 million and $1,280 million, reflecting a 11.8% to 12.7% increase compared to the prior year.

A GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 22.0% to 23.0%.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 143.5 million.

Capital expenditures in the range of $190 million to $210 million primarily to support investments in new product launches and technology.

Uncertainty and instability of the current operating environment, geopolitical landscape, and global economies, including changes in tariff rates, could affect this outlook and our future results.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 financial results and fiscal 2026 outlook is scheduled for today, February 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://ir.sharkninja.com. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call are invited to dial 1-833-470-1428 or 1-646-844-6383 and enter confirmation code 139454. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects and fiscal 2026 outlook. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry as well as certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which you should consider and read carefully, including but not limited to risks related to: our ability to maintain and strengthen our brands to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to commercialize a continuing stream of new products and line extensions; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; the level of consumer spending on our products; our ability to penetrate and expand into new markets; our ability to maintain product safety, quality and performance; highly competitive markets; our reliance on suppliers; our ability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver products to our retailers, consumers and distributors; our ability to maintain existing consumers and attract new consumers; our ability to expand our DTC sales channel; our significant international operations; our ability to accurately forecast demand and manage product inventory; inflation, changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy, transportation and other necessary supplies and services; our reliance on our retailers and distributors; use of social media and influencers; financial difficulties; operational risks; our products being counterfeited or imitated in the market; payment-related risks; the failure of any bank in which we deposit our funds; seasonal and quarterly variations; conflicts with our retailers; our ability to generate anticipated cost savings, successfully implement our strategies or efficiently manage our supply chain and manufacturing processes; potential acquisitions of or investments in other companies; our ability to meet demand and store inventory; our dependence on highly skilled personnel; intellectual property, information technology and data privacy; our legal, tax, and regulatory environment, including significant changes to U.S. trade policies that restrict imports or increase import tariffs; our indebtedness; changes in credit markets and decisions made by credit providers; currency exchange rate fluctuations; our dependence on cash generated from our operations to support our growth; future financing activities; our critical accounting policies; our goodwill, other intangible assets or fixed assets; divestitures and product category exits; our status as a holding company; the separation and distribution from JS Global; the active trading market for our ordinary shares; substantial shares of our ordinary shares; our limited history as a stand-alone public company; the requirements of being a public company; our internal control over financial reporting; our transition to a U.S. domestic reporting company; our significant shareholder Mr. Wang; the limited experience of our management team in managing a U.S. public company; risks related to our Memorandum and Articles of Association; risks under the laws of the Cayman Islands; claims for indemnification; and dividends on our ordinary shares.

This list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and other filings we make with the SEC. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release, and our future levels of activity and performance, may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not regard any of these forward-looking statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person or place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, statements that contain “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that this information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, this information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.

SHARKNINJA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 777,289 $ 363,669 Accounts receivable, net 1,667,143 1,266,595 Inventories 1,002,205 899,989 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 164,628 114,008 Total current assets 3,611,265 2,644,261 Property and equipment, net 232,226 211,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets 142,487 146,257 Intangible assets, net 451,137 462,678 Goodwill 834,781 834,781 Deferred tax assets 10,706 43,093 Other assets, noncurrent 66,832 51,625 Total assets $ 5,349,434 $ 4,394,159 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 679,534 $ 612,031 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,016,645 841,529 Tax payable 38,092 36,548 Debt, current 39,344 39,344 Total current liabilities 1,773,615 1,529,452 Debt, noncurrent 696,795 736,139 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 140,981 145,377 Deferred tax liabilities 16,252 9,931 Other liabilities, noncurrent 45,580 37,288 Total liabilities 2,673,223 2,458,187 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;

141,158,026 and 140,347,436 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,045,504 1,038,213 Retained earnings 1,610,398 909,024 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20,295 (11,279 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,676,211 1,935,972 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,349,434 $ 4,394,159

Investor Relations:

James Lamb, CFA

SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury

IR@sharkninja.com

Anna Kate Heller

ICR

SharkNinja@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Jason Schlossberg

SVP, Chief Communications Officer

PR@sharkninja.com