Shark Vacuum Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Shark Cordless Vacuum, Steam Mop & Robot Vacuum Sales Listed by Consumer Articles

Save on a selection of Shark vacuum deals at the Prime Day sale, including the best early IQ robot vacuum, Navigator (Lift Away, Pet Pro) cordless vacuum & Shark professional steam mop offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the latest early Shark vacuum deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest Vertex & Rotator upright vacuums, Pet Pro lightweight stick cleaners & AI VACMOP sales. Access the best deals using the links below.

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart's Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon's Prime Day page for more upcoming and live offers across a huge range of products.

Shark offers an extensive catalog of innovative upright, stick, robot, and cordless vacuums. One of its best-selling models, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner thanks to the detachable pod. The vacuum boasts a 2.2-liter bin capacity, along with an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter. Meanwhile, cordless vacuums like the Shark Cordless Pet and Pet Pro are designed especially for sucking away pet hair. Homeowners who want hands-free cleaning, on the other hand, can turn to the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for its smart navigation and self-cleaning brush rolls. For sanitizing spaces, however, the Shark Steam Mop is the best option. The innovative cleaner uses the power of steam to cut through greases, stains, and mold.

