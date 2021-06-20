Shark Vacuum Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Shark Cordless Vacuum, Steam Mop & Robot Vacuum Sales Listed by Consumer Articles

Save on a selection of Shark vacuum deals at the Prime Day sale, including the best early IQ robot vacuum, Navigator (Lift Away, Pet Pro) cordless vacuum & Shark professional steam mop offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the latest early Shark vacuum deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest Vertex & Rotator upright vacuums, Pet Pro lightweight stick cleaners & AI VACMOP sales. Access the best deals using the links below.
Best Shark vacuum deals:
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of Shark vacuum cleaners at Amazon – see the latest prices on Shark upright & robot vacuum cleaners including the top-rated Shark APEX vac w/ DuoClean feature
- Save up to 30% on Shark cordless vacuums and handheld vacuum cleaners at Amazon – check out the latest deals on Shark lightweight cordless vacuum cleaners & WANDVAC units
- Save up to $160 on Shark IQ Robot Vacuum units at Amazon – Shark IQ robot vacuum models have a self-cleaning brush roll and advanced navigation features
- Save on Shark WANDVAC cordless handheld vacuums at Amazon – find the latest deals on Shark’s best-selling WANDVAC units perfect for quick mess cleanups and car cleaning
- Save on Shark Navigator upright vacuum cleaners at Amazon – see live prices on Shark Navigator series units including the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away
More Shark deals:
- Save on Shark steam mops, mop pad refills, and other accessories at Amazon – find deals on Shark cordless steam mops including the Shark VACMOP and Pro Steam Pocket Mop
- Save up to 42% on Shark corded stick vacuum cleaners at Amazon – check live prices of top-rated Shark corded stick vacuums including the Shark Vertex UltraLight and Shark Rocket
- Save up to $100 on Shark Air Purifier units at Amazon – Shark Air Purifier 6 has true HEPA filter and can capture 99.7% of dust, dander, and allergens
Best vacuum cleaner deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of cordless vacuums at Amazon – check the latest deals on cordless vacuums from top brands like Dyson, Shark, Hoover, & NEQUARE
- Save up to 40% on various models of upright vacuums at Amazon – check live prices of upright vacuums from top brands like Shark, Dyson, BISSELL, & Eureka
- Save up to 40% on robot vacuums at Amazon – check the latest savings on robot vacuums from top brands like Roomba, Shark, Eufy & Roborock
- Save up to $105 on Dyson vacuums at Amazon – check the latest deals on Dyson cordless, HEPA, upright, & stick vacuums
- Save up to $172 on Shark vacuums at Amazon – check live prices of Shark robot, handheld, upright & cordless vacuums
- Save up to 35% on Roomba vacuums at Amazon – check the latest savings on Roomba robot vacuums for carpets, hard floors & pet hair
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for more upcoming and live offers across a huge range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shark offers an extensive catalog of innovative upright, stick, robot, and cordless vacuums. One of its best-selling models, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner thanks to the detachable pod. The vacuum boasts a 2.2-liter bin capacity, along with an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter. Meanwhile, cordless vacuums like the Shark Cordless Pet and Pet Pro are designed especially for sucking away pet hair. Homeowners who want hands-free cleaning, on the other hand, can turn to the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for its smart navigation and self-cleaning brush rolls. For sanitizing spaces, however, the Shark Steam Mop is the best option. The innovative cleaner uses the power of steam to cut through greases, stains, and mold.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)