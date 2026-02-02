ShareVault Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Setting a New Global Standard for Responsible AI in Virtual Data Rooms

One of only two VDR providers worldwide to earn certification for audited AI governance, privacy, and risk controls

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--ShareVault, the secure document sharing platform built for high-stakes transactions, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world’s first international standard for responsible AI management systems.

With this milestone, ShareVault becomes one of only two virtual data room (VDR) providers globally to earn ISO 42001 certification—establishing a new benchmark for AI governance, transparency, and trust in AI-powered document workflows.

ISO 42001 is designed to ensure organizations deploying AI systems do so safely, ethically, and in alignment with evolving global regulatory expectations. For ShareVault customers—particularly those operating in highly regulated industries such as life sciences, finance, and legal—this certification provides independent, third-party validation that AI-powered features within the platform are governed by audited controls.

“ISO 42001 is the global standard for responsible AI governance, setting the bar for how AI is built and deployed in regulated environments,” said Steven Monterroso, CEO of ShareVault. “ShareVault is among the first virtual data room providers to achieve this certification, underscoring our commitment to leading the market as a modern, trusted VDR. While many companies rushed AI features to market, we took a different approach. In due diligence, innovation only matters if customers can actually use it. ISO 42001 ensures every AI capability we deliver is secure, governed, and ready for real-world use, so our customers can move faster with confidence while protecting their most sensitive data and workflows.”

Certified AI Governance Across the ShareVault Platform

The ISO 42001 certification applies to all AI-powered capabilities within ShareVault, including:

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

AI-powered redaction

Document chat and search

Automated translation

Each capability underwent formal risk assessment and independent validation covering bias mitigation, human oversight, monitoring, accuracy safeguards, and appropriate use.

Designed for High-Risk, Highly Regulated Industries

As part of the certification process, ShareVault validated controls across 42 industry-specific AI risk scenarios, including those relevant to:

Life sciences and clinical documentation

Financial services and transaction diligence

Legal and regulatory workflows

In addition, ShareVault’s content-blind architecture—which prevents the company from accessing or using customer document contents—was formally audited and certified as part of the ISO 42001 scope. Customer data cannot be viewed, used for AI training, or inadvertently exposed, by design.

Reducing Compliance Burden and Accelerating Approvals

For procurement, legal, compliance, and security teams, ISO 42001 certification provides ready-to-use, defensible evidence of AI governance aligned with major regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act, GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. This reduces vendor due diligence requirements, shortens approval cycles, and lowers organizational risk when adopting AI-enabled workflows.

Unlike one-time certifications, ISO 42001 requires ongoing oversight, including annual independent audits, quarterly internal reviews, and continuous monitoring—ensuring ShareVault’s AI governance evolves alongside emerging regulations and technologies.

About ShareVault

ShareVault is a secure document sharing platform known as a Virtual Data Room (VDR) built for high-stakes transactions across all industries. Professional dealmakers trust ShareVault for M&A, capital raises, litigation, licensing, clinical collaboration, and regulatory compliance.

More than just a VDR, ShareVault is a deal enablement platform that helps organizations streamline due diligence, reduce risk, and signal to investors, partners, and regulators that they are secure, compliant, and easy to work with. With enterprise-grade security, intuitive workflows, and AI-powered capabilities governed by audited standards, ShareVault is redefining trust in modern document management.

Learn more at: www.sharevault.com

ShareVault Media Contact: Esteban Romero

Email: esteban@sharevault.com