Sharetru Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year, Expands Audit Scope

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#infosec--Sharetru, a leader in the managed file transfer technology space, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for the fourth consecutive year. The independent audit, conducted by A-LIGN, a leading cybersecurity compliance and attestation firm, validates Sharetru's ongoing commitment to enterprise-grade security and data protection.

This year's audit incorporated two additional infrastructures, both of which successfully passed the rigorous evaluation process. This milestone demonstrates Sharetru's capacity to uphold stringent security standards while supporting business growth and operational evolution.

Understanding SOC 2 Type II Certification

SOC 2 Type II is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates how effectively a company manages and protects customer data within a technology environment. Unlike SOC 2 Type I, which assesses security controls at a single point in time, Type II certification requires organizations to demonstrate the operational effectiveness of their controls over an extended period—typically six to twelve months.

The certification examines five critical trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For organizations evaluating potential vendors, SOC 2 Type II certification serves as independent verification that a company's security practices meet rigorous industry standards.

Four Years of Proven Security Excellence

Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification once is a significant accomplishment. Maintaining it for four consecutive years demonstrates organizational maturity, operational consistency, and an unwavering commitment to security as a core business principle. Each annual audit requires extensive documentation, continuous monitoring, and third-party validation of security controls, policies, and procedures.

The inclusion of two additional environments in this year's assessment further validates Sharetru's ability to implement uniform protective measures across its technical infrastructure, regardless of deployment complexity.

"Reaching our fourth consecutive year of SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to earning our customers' trust every single day," said Brendon Ainsworth, CEO of Sharetru. "The successful integration of additional platforms into our compliance framework this year proves that security excellence and business agility coexist within our business."

Derek Webb, VP of Technology Operations and Security at Sharetru, emphasized the technical rigor behind the achievement: "Maintaining SOC 2 Type II compliance for four consecutive years while broadening our audit coverage represents significant operational discipline. This year's comprehensive evaluation affirmed that our security posture remains uncompromised as our infrastructure grows and evolves."

About Sharetru

Sharetru is a secure managed file transfer (MFT) and controlled file sharing platform built for organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. Sharetru supports web-based sharing, secure share links, and native SFTP/FTPS/SCP workflows, with centralized access controls, auditing, and retention. Sharetru helps teams align to frameworks such as FedRAMP Moderate (Sharetru Federal), NIST SP 800-53, CMMC, ITAR/CUI, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and PCI.

Media Contact:

press@sharetru.com