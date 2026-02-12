Sharetru Achieves HIPAA Compliance Certification, Strengthening Position as Trusted Partner for Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HIPAA--Sharetru, a leader in the managed file transfer technology space, today announced it has successfully completed its HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance audit, conducted by A-LIGN, a leading cybersecurity compliance and attestation firm. This achievement positions Sharetru as a trusted, verified partner for organizations in the healthcare and life sciences sectors that handle protected health information (PHI).

The comprehensive HIPAA audit validates that Sharetru's security controls, policies, and procedures meet the stringent federal requirements for protecting sensitive healthcare data. This certification provides healthcare and life sciences customers with third-party verification that Sharetru can safely and securely handle their most sensitive information.

Understanding HIPAA Compliance

HIPAA is a federal law that establishes national standards for protecting sensitive patient health information. The regulation requires organizations that handle PHI to implement administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of this data.

For technology providers serving the healthcare industry, HIPAA compliance is not optional—it's essential. Organizations that fail to properly protect PHI face significant penalties, legal liability, and reputational damage. By achieving HIPAA compliance certification, Sharetru demonstrates its ability to serve as a responsible business associate for covered entities and other organizations subject to HIPAA regulations.

Reducing Risk for Healthcare Customers

One of the most significant benefits of Sharetru's HIPAA certification is risk transfer. Rather than healthcare organizations having to independently verify Sharetru's security controls, they can rely on documentation from an independent third-party audit. This not only streamlines the vendor evaluation process but also provides customers with defensible evidence of due diligence in their vendor selection.

Sharetru's HIPAA compliance means the company has assumed responsibility for implementing and maintaining the security controls necessary to protect PHI, giving customers confidence that their compliance obligations are supported by a verified, audit-ready partner.

"Achieving HIPAA compliance certification represents a major milestone for Sharetru and opens significant opportunities to better serve the healthcare and life sciences communities," said Brendon Ainsworth, CEO of Sharetru. "By completing this rigorous audit with A-LIGN, we're providing our healthcare customers with documented assurance that we have the controls in place to protect their most sensitive data."

Derek Webb, VP of Technology Operations and Security at Sharetru, highlighted the technical depth of HIPAA compliance: "From a security and IT perspective, HIPAA compliance requires comprehensive controls across every layer of our infrastructure. Successfully passing this audit validates that we've implemented the technical safeguards, physical security measures, and administrative policies required to protect electronic PHI."

About Sharetru

Sharetru is a secure managed file transfer (MFT) and controlled file sharing platform built for organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. Sharetru supports web-based sharing, secure share links, and native SFTP/FTPS/SCP workflows, with centralized access controls, auditing, and retention. Sharetru helps teams align to frameworks such as FedRAMP Moderate (Sharetru Federal), NIST SP 800-53, CMMC, ITAR/CUI, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and PCI.

Media Contact:

media@sharetru.com