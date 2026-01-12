ShareBuilder 401k Empowers the Self-Employed With Free Solo 401(k) Setup to Start the New Year

Leading digital provider waives setup costs for “companies of one” from January 12 through February 4 to help solopreneurs maximize tax savings for 2025 and ongoing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShareBuilder 401k, a pioneer in affordable, all-ETF retirement solutions, today announced a new initiative designed to help self-employed freelancers, consultants, and sole proprietors take control of their financial future. From January 12 through February 4, 2026, the company is waiving all setup costs for its Solo 401(k) plans, allowing self-employed business owners to save up to $150 immediately upon opening a new account.

While 401(k)s are often associated with large corporations, the “company of one” or any multiple owner shop with no employees can have access to one of the most powerful tax-saving tools available – a Solo 401(k) plan. However, most self-employed are not aware they can have a 401(k) as an owner-only company.

"We have helped self-employed companies across the spectrum get started with a Solo 401(k) including real estate agents, landscapers, consultants, carpenters, contractors and more. No business is too small to qualify for a 401(k), and the costs are often low, especially considering the tax savings typically realized by a single-person operation," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "Thinking your business is too small or that 401(k)s are expensive are major misconceptions. In reality, a Solo 401(k) is often the superior choice for the self-employed, who want to put away more than the $7,000 per year maximum IRA contribution; as Solo 401(k)s offer up to 10 times higher contribution limits. Not only does this offer the opportunity to build a substantial nest egg, but it also enables an owner to save a lot on taxes each year."

This promotion arrives at a critical time for 2025 tax planning. Any owner-only business starting their first 401(k) plan can still make contributions that qualify for 2025 taxes until their business tax deadline. As the owner is both the employer and employee in a Solo 401(k) plan, a self-employed person can make contributions of up to $70,000 (depending on your earnings) in the 401(k) for the 2025 tax year until your businesses tax deadlines (April 16, 2026 for single-member LLCs and sole proprietors). Depending on your entity type, employee contributions can be made too. This unique flexibility allows solopreneurs to open a plan during this January and February promotion and retroactively lower their 2025 taxable income.

Solo 401(k) financial benefits for 2026 are even larger. For the 2026 tax year, the total Solo 401(k) contribution limit (combining employee and employer roles) has increased to $72,000. For those aged 50–59, the limit rises to $80,000, and, thanks to recent legislation, individuals aged 60-63 have a cap of $83,250.

To learn more about qualifying for a Solo 401(k) or to open an account with waived setup fees, visit www.sharebuilder401k.com.

About ShareBuilder 401k ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products for the self-employed and small businesses. Founded in 2005 and serving over 6,500 businesses nationwide, ShareBuilder 401k serves as a pioneer in index-based 401(k) plans, digital quoting, and investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services. The company is dedicated to closing the retirement savings gap by providing cutting-edge technology, transparent pricing, and quality education to business owners of all sizes.

Media Contact: Patrick Mendoza mendozap@aristoscomms.com