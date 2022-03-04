Shapeways to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-826-3033, or 1-412-317-5185 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, March 31, 2022, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 14, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 10164321.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 90 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 21 million parts to 1 million customers in over 160 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

