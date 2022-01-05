Home Business Wire Shapeways to Present at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Shapeways to Present at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc, (“Shapeways” or “the Company”) a leading global digital manufacturing platform driven by proprietary software, today announced that it will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Greg Kress, President & CEO and Jennifer Walsh, CFO, will be presenting at the conference as follows:

Presentation Date: Friday, January 14th

Time: 1:15 – 1:55 PM (ET)

Webcast Link: A live webcast and replay of the presentation is available at this link or by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

Shapeways’s management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the conference.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 90 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 21 million parts to 1 million customers in over 160 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations
press@shapeways.com

