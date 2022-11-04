<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Shapeways Announces Date Change for Reporting Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Due to Scheduling Conflict

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced today that it has changed the date of its previously announced quarterly earnings conference call to Monday, November 14, 2022, after market close. The Company is making this timing change to avoid conflicts with other companies in reporting.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-322-9565, or 1-412-542-4177 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 10173202.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations
press@shapeways.com

