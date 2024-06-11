SGH to Host Analyst Day on July 16, 2024

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #IPS—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) will host an Analyst Day on July 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Chief Executive Officer Mark Adams, along with other members of the SGH senior leadership team, will provide an overview of the company’s strategy and vision for long-term growth.





Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact SGH Investor Relations.

A live webcast and replay of the meeting will also be available to the public on the Investors section of the company’s website www.sghcorp.com. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/dWxZjwyJm78.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations



+1-510-360-8596



ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:

Valerie Sassani



VP of Marketing and Communications



+1-510-941-8921



pr@sghcorp.com