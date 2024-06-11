Home Business Wire SGH to Host Analyst Day on July 16, 2024
Business Wire

SGH to Host Analyst Day on July 16, 2024

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #IPSSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) will host an Analyst Day on July 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Chief Executive Officer Mark Adams, along with other members of the SGH senior leadership team, will provide an overview of the company’s strategy and vision for long-term growth.


Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact SGH Investor Relations.

A live webcast and replay of the meeting will also be available to the public on the Investors section of the company’s website www.sghcorp.com. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/dWxZjwyJm78.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

+1-510-360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Valerie Sassani

VP of Marketing and Communications

+1-510-941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

Articoli correlati

Rubrik Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
First quarter Subscription ARR of $856.1 million, up 46% year over year Revenue of $187.3 million, up 38% year over...
Continua a leggere

Samsara to Host Investor Day on June 27th, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Element Solutions Inc Increases Second Quarter and Full Year Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (“ESI” or the “Company”) announced today that it is raising its guidance range for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php