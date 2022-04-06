SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

8th Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Revenue Growth;



Board of Directors Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #IR–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $449 million, up 48% versus the year ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.1%, up 750 basis points versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 26.0%, up 660 basis points versus the year ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.04, down 67% versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87, up 98% versus the year ago quarter

YTD Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $919 million, up 54% versus the year ago period

GAAP gross margin of 25.6%, up 780 basis points versus the year ago period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 26.5%, up 750 basis points versus the year ago period

GAAP EPS of $0.40, up 150% versus the year ago period

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95, up 135% versus the year ago period

“ We delivered solid financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, culminating a strong first half of the fiscal year, and demonstrating the strength of our growth and diversification strategy,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “ The results reflect our commitment to operational excellence by focusing on specialty solutions targeting growth markets such as AI, machine learning, data analytics, enterprise storage and edge/IoT. Across all of our businesses, we are investing to capitalize on the growth opportunities in these market segments. In addition, our Board approved a $75 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting their confidence in the strength of our financial position while providing us the flexibility to return capital to our shareholders in a disciplined manner.”

Under the share repurchase authorization, the Company may repurchase its outstanding ordinary shares from time to time through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise. The share repurchase authorization has no expiration date but may be suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.

During the second quarter, the Company issued a share dividend of one ordinary share for every one outstanding ordinary share owned. Ordinary shares and per share data in this press release have been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend.

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY21 Q2 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY21 Net sales $ 449.2 $ 469.9 $ 304.0 $ 449.2 $ 469.9 $ 304.0 Gross profit 112.7 122.2 53.5 116.9 127.0 59.3 Operating income 16.8 34.8 12.9 57.4 69.2 27.2 Net income attributable to SGH 2.5 20.0 5.8 47.6 56.3 21.9 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.87 $ 1.08 $ 0.44

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release. (3) Diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend.

Business Outlook

As of April 5, 2022, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2022:

GAAP



Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP



Outlook Net sales $435 to $475 million — $435 to $475 million Gross margin 23% to 25% 1% (A) 24% to 26% Diluted earnings per share $0.35 +/- $0.08 $0.40 (A)(B)(C) $0.75 +/- $0.08 Diluted shares 57 million (3) million 54 million

Non-GAAP adjustments: (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 4 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 11 (C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 5 $ 20

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q2 fiscal 2022 results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-888-550-5584 in the U.S. or +1-646-960-0157 from international locations using access code 2316162. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations section of our website at https://sghcorp.com. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain, “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology and lighting industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or our supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans, and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of debt discount and other costs and other infrequent or unusual items. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in our non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, COVID-19 expenses and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Month Ended Feb 25, 2022 Nov 26, 2021 Feb 26, 2021 Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26, 2021 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 260,081 $ 239,401 $ 218,597 $ 499,482 $ 444,421 Intelligent Platform Solutions 82,257 118,654 85,412 200,911 151,284 LED Solutions 106,833 111,889 — 218,722 — Total net sales 449,171 469,944 304,009 919,115 595,705 Cost of sales 336,458 347,743 250,553 684,201 489,606 Gross profit 112,713 122,201 53,456 234,914 106,099 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,794 17,657 8,852 36,451 15,816 Selling, general and administrative 53,114 52,550 31,664 105,664 69,720 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 24,000 17,200 — 41,200 — Total operating expenses 95,908 87,407 40,516 183,315 85,536 Operating income 16,805 34,794 12,940 51,599 20,563 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 4,462 5,106 4,365 9,568 7,518 Other non-operating (income) expense 1,785 1,235 1,531 3,020 699 Total non-operating (income) expense 6,247 6,341 5,896 12,588 8,217 Income before taxes 10,558 28,453 7,044 39,011 12,346 Income tax provision 7,586 7,755 1,200 15,341 4,475 Net income 2,972 20,698 5,844 23,670 7,871 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 514 671 — 1,185 — Net income attributable to SGH $ 2,458 $ 20,027 $ 5,844 $ 22,485 $ 7,871 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 49,522 49,011 48,435 49,267 48,778 Diluted 57,636 54,635 50,407 56,135 50,307

Earnings per share and shares used in per share calculations reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Feb 25, 2022 Nov 26, 2021 Feb 26, 2021 Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 112,713 $ 122,201 $ 53,456 $ 234,914 $ 106,099 Share-based compensation expense 1,648 1,731 804 3,379 1,641 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,582 3,096 647 5,678 1,294 Out of period import tax expense — — 4,345 — 4,345 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 116,943 $ 127,028 $ 59,252 $ 243,971 $ 113,379 GAAP operating expenses $ 95,908 $ 87,407 $ 40,516 $ 183,315 $ 85,536 Share-based compensation expense (8,325 ) (8,044 ) (4,594 ) (16,369 ) (14,845 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,247 ) (3,247 ) (2,766 ) (6,494 ) (5,533 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (24,000 ) (17,200 ) — (41,200 ) — Other (828 ) (1,038 ) (1,064 ) (1,866 ) (2,681 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 59,508 $ 57,878 $ 32,092 $ 117,386 $ 62,477 GAAP operating income $ 16,805 $ 34,794 $ 12,940 $ 51,599 $ 20,563 Share-based compensation expense 9,973 9,775 5,398 19,748 16,486 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,829 6,343 3,413 12,172 6,827 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 24,000 17,200 — 41,200 — Out of period import tax expense — — 4,345 — 4,345 Other 828 1,038 1,064 1,866 2,681 Non-GAAP operating income $ 57,435 $ 69,150 $ 27,160 $ 126,585 $ 50,902 GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 2,458 $ 20,027 $ 5,844 $ 22,485 $ 7,871 Share-based compensation expense 9,973 9,775 5,398 19,748 16,486 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,829 6,343 3,413 12,172 6,827 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 24,000 17,200 — 41,200 — Out of period import tax expense — — 3,358 — 3,358 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2,296 2,210 2,098 4,506 4,160 Foreign currency (gains) losses 1,408 1,467 843 2,875 201 Other 1,481 1,038 1,064 2,519 2,681 Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 126 (1,752 ) (84 ) (1,626 ) (20 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 47,571 $ 56,308 $ 21,934 $ 103,879 $ 41,564

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Feb 25, 2022 Nov 26, 2021 Feb 26, 2021 Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26, 2021 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 57,636 54,635 50,407 56,135 50,307 Adjustment for capped calls (2,759 ) (2,583 ) — (2,670 ) — Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 54,877 52,052 50,407 53,465 50,307 Diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.16 Effect of above adjustments 0.83 0.71 0.32 1.55 0.67 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.08 $ 0.44 $ 1.95 $ 0.83 Net income attributable to SGH $ 2,458 $ 20,027 $ 5,844 $ 22,485 $ 7,871 Interest expense, net 4,462 5,106 4,365 9,568 7,518 Income tax provision 7,586 7,755 1,200 15,341 4,475 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,077 15,813 8,793 31,890 17,160 Share-based compensation expense 9,973 9,775 5,398 19,748 16,486 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 24,000 17,200 — 41,200 — Out of period import tax expense — — 4,345 — 4,345 Other 1,481 1,038 1,064 2,518 2,681 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,037 $ 76,714 $ 31,009 $ 142,750 $ 60,536

Weighted average shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of February 25,

2022 August 27,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,768 $ 222,986 Accounts receivable, net 385,925 313,393 Inventories 334,148 363,601 Other current assets 45,876 50,838 Total current assets 1,131,717 950,818 Property and equipment, net 149,059 156,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,816 40,869 Intangible assets, net 88,887 101,073 Goodwill 73,413 74,255 Other noncurrent assets 29,621 21,517 Total assets $ 1,508,513 $ 1,344,798 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 440,983 $ 484,107 Current debt 6,425 25,354 Other current liabilities 86,396 74,337 Total current liabilities 533,804 583,798 Long-term debt 483,911 340,484 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 101,700 60,500 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 27,047 32,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,139 8,673 Total liabilities 1,153,601 1,025,874 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,535 1,504 Additional paid-in-capital 423,136 396,120 Retained earnings 207,272 184,787 Treasury shares (53,440 ) (50,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (229,676 ) (221,615 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 348,827 310,251 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,085 8,673 Total equity 354,912 318,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,508,513 $ 1,344,798

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Feb 25, 2022 Nov 26, 2021 Feb 26, 2021 Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,972 $ 20,698 $ 5,844 $ 23,670 $ 7,871 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,077 15,813 8,793 31,890 17,160 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,438 2,332 2,191 4,770 4,307 Share-based compensation expense 9,973 9,775 5,398 19,748 16,486 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 24,000 17,200 — 41,200 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,417 2,548 1,500 5,245 2,913 Other 1,533 (192 ) 994 1,341 981 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (39,526 ) (36,053 ) 12,012 (75,579 ) 10,082 Inventories (13,225 ) 39,640 (41,053 ) 26,415 (28,134 ) Other current assets 6,132 (932 ) (9,849 ) 5,200 (19,126 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,105 (53,751 ) 35,780 (31,646 ) 45,921 Operating lease liabilities (2,075 ) (2,141 ) (1,238 ) (4,496 ) (2,742 ) Deferred income taxes, net (656 ) 209 49 (447 ) 271 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,165 15,146 20,421 47,311 55,990 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (7,376 ) (12,766 ) (20,151 ) (20,142 ) (34,795 ) Other (81 ) (611 ) 151 (692 ) 167 Net cash used for investing activities (7,457 ) (13,377 ) (20,000 ) (20,834 ) (34,628 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 270,775 — 11,439 270,775 11,439 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit 24,000 60,000 23,000 84,000 42,500 Proceeds from issuance of shares 2,431 5,029 2,546 7,460 5,651 Repayments of debt (125,000 ) — (23,000 ) (125,000 ) — Repayments of borrowings under line of credit (59,000 ) (50,000 ) — (109,000 ) (42,500 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (3,773 ) — — (3,773 ) — Payments to acquire ordinary shares (230 ) (2,666 ) (44,481 ) (2,895 ) (47,964 ) Other (3,840 ) — — (3,841 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 105,363 12,363 (30,496 ) 117,726 (30,874 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,647 (4,068 ) 5,781 (1,421 ) (1,496 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 132,718 10,064 (24,294 ) 142,782 (11,008 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 233,050 222,986 164,097 222,986 150,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 365,768 $ 233,050 $ 139,803 $ 365,768 $ 139,803

