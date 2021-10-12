SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue with Strong Performance Across all Businesses

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGH–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $467.7 million, up 57% from the year ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.2%, up 620 basis points versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 26.4%, up 690 basis points versus the year ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.78, up 160% versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16, up 163% versus the year ago quarter

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Net sales of $1.5 billion, up 34% versus the prior year

GAAP gross margin of 20.5%, up 120 basis points versus the prior year

Non-GAAP gross margin of 22.2%, up 240 basis points versus the prior year

GAAP EPS of $0.83 compared with ($0.05) in the prior year

Non-GAAP EPS of $5.22, up 102% versus the prior year

“Fiscal 2021 has been a transformative year for SGH. We are proud of the team’s many accomplishments across each of our lines of business, Intelligent Platform Solutions, Memory Solutions, and LED solutions,” commented SGH CEO Mark Adams. “As we enter fiscal 2022, we believe we have the right platform to continue to execute our growth and diversification strategy while increasing value for our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Historical Financial Data

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Net sales $ 467.7 $ 437.7 $ 297.0 $ 467.7 $ 437.7 $ 297.0 Gross profit $ 117.8 $ 84.5 $ 56.3 $ 123.6 $ 95.7 $ 57.8 Operating income $ 31.7 $ 2.9 $ 17.2 $ 66.6 $ 43.3 $ 28.4 Net income (loss) (3) $ 20.7 $ (7.2 ) $ 7.5 $ 55.1 $ 35.5 $ 20.4 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) $ 0.78 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.30 $ 2.16 $ 1.39 $ 0.82

Annual Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) FY21 FY20 FY21 FY20 Net sales $ 1,501.1 $ 1,122.4 $ 1,501.1 $ 1,122.4 Gross profit $ 308.4 $ 216.4 $ 332.6 $ 222.3 Operating income $ 55.2 $ 41.3 $ 160.8 $ 84.2 Net income (loss) (3) $ 21.3 $ (1.1 ) $ 132.2 $ 63.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) $ 0.83 $ (0.05 ) $ 5.22 $ 2.59

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures. (3) Refers to net income (loss) attributable to SGH.

Business Outlook

GAAP Non-GAAP Outlook Adjustments Outlook Net sales $440 to $480 million – $440 to $480 million Gross Margin 24% to 26% 1% (A) 25% to 27% Diluted EPS $1.20 ± $0.20 $0.80 (A,B,C) $2.00 ± $0.20 Diluted shares 27 million (1) million 26 million Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions): (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets– cost of sales $ 6 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets– R&D and SG&A $ 11 (C) Convertible debt discount OID and fees, integration costs and other adjustments $ 3 $ 20

As of October 12, 2021, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2022:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q4 and full year fiscal 2021 results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-844-912-3896 in the U.S. or +1-236-714-3344 from international locations using access code 4873779. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations section of the website at https://sghcorp.com. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SGH will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain, “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology and lighting industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or our supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and, in such filings, do not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from our forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. The non-GAAP measures management uses include non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income/(loss) and earnings/(loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, acquisition-related inventory adjustment, integration and restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses, foreign currency gains/(losses), COVID-19 expenses, convertible debt OID and fees, transaction tax refunds and other expenses that are nonrecurring. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude these items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, acquisition-related inventory adjustment, out-of-period adjustments related to import taxes, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 27,

2021 May 28,

2021 August 28,

2020 August 27,

2021 August 28,

2020 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 247,281 $ 240,116 $ 230,153 $ 931,818 $ 857,237 Intelligent Platform Solutions 97,616 95,857 66,877 344,757 265,140 LED Solutions 122,812 101,755 — 224,567 — Total net sales 467,709 437,728 297,030 1,501,142 1,122,377 Cost of sales 349,915 353,241 240,693 1,192,762 905,981 Gross profit 117,794 84,487 56,337 308,380 216,396 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,740 16,718 8,032 49,274 52,056 Selling, general and administrative 51,261 48,475 27,587 169,455 119,523 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Other operating expense 2,054 — 3,487 2,054 3,487 Total operating expenses 86,055 81,593 39,107 253,183 175,066 Operating Income 31,739 2,894 17,230 55,197 41,330 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,031 5,049 3,265 17,600 15,000 Other non-operating (income) expense (1,563 ) 489 299 (375 ) 16,970 Total other non-operating expense 3,468 5,538 3,564 17,225 31,970 Income (loss) before taxes 28,271 (2,644 ) 13,666 37,972 9,360 Income tax provision 6,981 4,010 6,139 15,466 10,503 Net income (loss) 21,290 (6,654 ) 7,527 22,506 (1,143 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 638 557 — 1,196 — Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 20,652 $ (7,211 ) $ 7,527 $ 21,310 $ (1,143 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.88 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.78 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.83 $ (0.05 ) Shares used in per share calculations Basic 24,302 24,035 24,290 24,279 23,994 Diluted 26,417 24,035 24,839 25,792 23,994

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 27,

2021 May 28,

2021 August 28,

2020 August 27,

2021 August 28,

2020 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 117,794 $ 84,487 $ 56,337 $ 308,380 $ 216,396 GAAP gross margin 25.2% 19.3% 19.0% 20.5% 19.3% Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 1,785 1,166 861 4,593 3,022 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 3,997 2,937 647 8,228 2,588 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment — 7,090 — 7,090 — Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 4,345 — Add: COVID-19 expenses — — — — 282 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 123,576 $ 95,680 $ 57,845 $ 332,636 $ 222,288 Non-GAAP gross margin 26.4% 21.9% 19.5% 22.2% 19.8% Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 86,055 $ 81,593 $ 39,107 253,183 175,066 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 1,373 1,468 763 4,429 3,069 Selling, general and administrative 5,852 5,747 1,582 24,855 12,625 Total 7,225 7,215 2,345 29,284 15,694 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Selling, general and administrative 3,247 3,247 2,767 12,027 11,066 Total 3,247 3,247 2,767 12,027 11,066 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 542 2,355 — 5,578 946 Less: Integration/restructuring expenses 2,054 — 4,548 2,054 9,072 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Less: COVID-19 expenses — — — — 228 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 56,987 $ 52,376 $ 29,447 $ 171,841 $ 138,060 Reconciliation of operating income: GAAP operating income $ 31,739 $ 2,894 $ 17,230 $ 55,197 $ 41,330 GAAP operating margin 6.8% 0.7% 5.8% 3.7% 3.7% Add: Share-based compensation expense 9,010 8,381 3,206 33,877 18,716 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 7,244 6,184 3,414 20,255 13,654 Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 542 2,355 — 5,578 946 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment — 7,090 — 7,090 — Add: Integration/restructuring expenses 2,054 — 4,548 2,054 9,072 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 4,345 — Add: COVID-19 expenses — — — — 510 Non-GAAP operating income $ 66,589 $ 43,304 $ 28,398 $ 160,796 $ 84,228 Non-GAAP operating margin 14.2% 9.9% 9.6% 10.7% 7.5%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 27,

2021 May 28,

2021 August 28,

2020 August 27,

2021 August 28,

2020 Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes: GAAP income/loss before income taxes $ 28,271 $ (2,644 ) $ 13,666 $ 37,972 $ 9,360 Add: Share-based compensation expense 9,010 8,381 3,206 33,877 18,716 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 7,244 6,184 3,414 20,255 13,654 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 542 2,355 — 5,578 946 Add: LED – Inventory adjustment — 7,090 — 7,090 — Add: Integration/restructuring expenses 2,054 — 4,548 2,054 9,072 Add: COVID-19 expenses — — — — 510 Add: Gain on settlement of indemnity claim — — (364 ) — (364 ) Add: Extinguishment of term loan — — — — 6,822 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 5,085 — Add: Capped call MTM adjustment — — — — 7,719 Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,172 2,088 2,026 8,420 4,385 Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses (477 ) 994 822 718 3,408 Add: Transaction tax refund (1,002 ) — — (1,002 ) — Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 63,814 $ 40,849 $ 27,318 $ 152,447 $ 74,228 Reconciliation of income tax provision: GAAP income tax provision $ 6,981 $ 4,010 $ 6,139 $ 15,466 $ 10,503 GAAP effective tax rate 24.7 % -151.7 % 44.9 % 40.7 % 112.2 % Less: Goodwill tax credit — — (673 ) — 295 Add: Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 1,727 — Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (1,057 ) (767 ) (82 ) (1,844 ) (340 ) Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 8,038 $ 4,777 $ 6,894 $ 19,036 $ 10,548 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 12.6 % 11.7 % 25.2 % 12.5 % 14.2 % Reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,652 $ (7,211 ) $ 7,527 $ 21,310 $ (1,143 ) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss): Share-based compensation 9,010 8,381 3,206 33,877 18,716 Amortization of intangible assets 7,244 6,184 3,414 20,255 13,654 Acquisition related expenses 542 2,355 — 5,578 946 LED – Inventory adjustment — 7,090 — 7,090 — Integration/restructuring expenses 2,054 — 4,548 2,054 9,072 Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 3,358 — Convertible debt discount OID and fees 2,172 2,088 2,026 8,420 4,385 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Foreign currency (gains)/losses (477 ) 994 822 718 3,408 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (1,057 ) (767 ) (82 ) (1,844 ) (340 ) Transaction tax refund (1,002 ) — — (1,002 ) — COVID-19 expenses — — — — 510 Extinguishment of term loan — — — — 6,822 Capped call MTM adjustment — — — — 7,719 Gain on settlement of indemnity claim — — (364 ) — (364 ) Goodwill tax credit — — (673 ) — 295 Non-GAAP net income $ 55,138 $ 35,513 $ 20,424 $ 132,214 $ 63,680 Diluted shares outstanding reconciliation: GAAP weighted average outstanding shares – diluted* 26,417 26,444 24,839 25,792 24,566 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (867 ) (928 ) — (449 ) — Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,551 25,516 24,839 25,343 24,566 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.78 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.83 $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 2.16 $ 1.39 $ 0.82 $ 5.22 $ 2.59 *Q3’21 & FY’20: represents what GAAP diluted shares would have been had there been GAAP income.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 27,

2021 May 28,

2021 August 28,

2020 August 27,

2021 August 28,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,652 $ (7,211 ) $ 7,527 $ 21,310 $ (1,143 ) Share-based compensation expense 9,010 8,381 3,206 33,877 18,716 Amortization of intangible assets 7,244 6,184 3,414 20,255 13,654 Interest expense, net 5,031 5,049 3,265 17,600 15,000 Provision for income tax 6,981 4,010 6,139 15,466 10,503 Depreciation 9,399 9,124 5,219 28,856 22,776 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(1) 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Integration/restructuring expenses 2,054 — 4,548 2,054 9,072 Acquisition-related expenses(1) 542 2,355 — 5,578 946 Transaction tax refund (1,002 ) — — (1,002 ) — LED – Inventory adjustment(2) — 7,090 — 7,090 — Import taxes – Out of period adjustment — — — 4,345 — Capped call MTM adjustment — — — — 7,719 Extinguishment of term loan — — — — 6,822 COVID-19 expenses — — — — 510 Gain on settlement of indemnity claim — — (364 ) — (364 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,910 $ 51,382 $ 32,954 $ 187,828 $ 104,211

_________________________________ (1) Amounts related to acquisitions of LED (March 2021) and SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019). (2) Amounts related to flow through of inventory fair value step up, net of the inventoried impact of other non-GAAP adjustments.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) August 27, August 28, As of 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,986 $ 150,811 Accounts receivable 313,393 215,918 Inventories 363,601 162,991 Other current assets 50,838 26,990 Total current assets 950,818 556,710 Property and equipment 156,266 54,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,869 25,013 Intangible assets 101,073 55,671 Goodwill 74,255 73,955 Other noncurrent assets 21,517 20,554 Total assets $ 1,344,798 $ 786,608 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 484,107 $ 253,363 Current debt 25,354 — Other current liabilities 74,337 29,126 Total current liabilities 583,798 282,489 Long-term debt 340,484 195,573 Acquisiton-related contingent consideration 60,500 — Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 32,419 20,829 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,673 5,613 Total liabilities 1,025,874 504,504 SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 773 737 Additional paid-in capital 396,851 348,163 Retained earnings 184,787 163,477 Treasury shares (50,545 ) (2,032 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221,615 ) (228,241 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 310,251 282,104 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 8,673 — Total equity 318,924 282,104 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,344,798 $ 786,608

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 27,

2021 May 28,

2021 August 28,

2020 August 27,

2021 August 28,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 21,290 $ (6,654 ) $ 7,527 $ 22,506 $ (1,143 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 16,642 15,308 8,633 49,111 36,430 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,295 2,196 2,080 8,798 5,866 Share-based compensation expense 9,010 8,381 3,206 33,877 18,716 Loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,000 16,400 — 32,400 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,593 2,031 1,491 7,537 5,060 Loss on remeasurement of capped calls — — — — 7,719 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 6,822 Other 342 (493 ) 2,447 829 2,471 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35,985 ) (25,537 ) 5,537 (51,440 ) (12,348 ) Inventories (71,396 ) (38,359 ) 20,641 (137,889 ) (51,840 ) Other current assets (3,317 ) 4,963 6,879 (17,480 ) 5,760 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 92,865 76,173 (30,020 ) 214,959 70,570 Operating lease liabilities (2,391 ) (1,718 ) (1,260 ) (6,851 ) (4,763 ) Deferred income taxes, net 76 (3,353 ) (2,181 ) (3,007 ) (2,115 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,024 49,338 24,981 153,350 87,205 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (7,563 ) (5,222 ) (15,556 ) (47,580 ) (32,445 ) Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (7,064 ) (28,613 ) — (35,677 ) — Other (1,143 ) 56 250 (921 ) 404 Net cash used for investing activities (15,770 ) (33,779 ) (15,306 ) (84,178 ) (32,041 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under line of credit 50,000 80,000 42,500 172,500 103,000 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 1,765 7,506 554 14,923 5,479 Proceeds from issuance of debt — — — 11,439 243,125 Repayments of borrowings under line of credit (50,000 ) (55,000 ) (42,500 ) (147,500 ) (103,000 ) Payments to acquire ordinary shares (212 ) (337 ) (96 ) (48,513 ) (749 ) Repayments of debt — — (615 ) — (213,436 ) Purchase of capped calls — — — — (21,825 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1,553 32,169 (157 ) 2,849 12,594 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash and cash equivalents 187 1,461 9,448 154 (15,086 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,995 49,189 18,966 72,175 52,672 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 188,992 139,803 131,845 150,811 98,139 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 222,986 $ 188,992 $ 150,811 $ 222,986 $ 150,811

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations



(510) 360-8596



ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:



Valerie Sassani



VP of Marketing and Communications



(510) 941 -8921



pr@sghcorp.com

Read full story here