SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $465 million, up 6.3% versus the prior quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.4%, up 170 basis points versus the prior quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.8%, up 320 basis points versus the prior quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.10 versus $0.40 in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 versus $0.80 in the prior quarter

Closed acquisition of Stratus Technologies on August 29, 2022

“ We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, highlighted by record non-GAAP gross margins of 27.8%, reflecting our focus on higher quality revenue, combined with the hard work of our dedicated employees,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “ Looking ahead, we expect to continue to strategically invest in our business while managing our operations in a prudent manner as we navigate a challenging economic environment,” concluded Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY22 Net sales $ 465.5 $ 437.7 $ 469.9 $ 465.5 $ 437.7 $ 469.9 Gross profit 118.4 103.8 122.2 129.2 107.8 127.0 Operating income 17.6 27.6 34.8 54.8 46.8 69.2 Net income attributable to SGH 5.0 20.0 20.0 39.5 40.4 56.3 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 1.08

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release. (3) Diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend paid in February 2022.

Business Outlook

As of January 3, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2023:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $410 to $460 million — $410 to $460 million Gross margin 25% to 27% 1% (A) 26% to 28% Diluted earnings per share $0.13 +/- $0.15 $0.47 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.60 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 50 million — 50 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 7 (D) Estimated tax effects (4 ) $ 24

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter), SGH’s investment in its business and growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to, issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH’s customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment; disruptions in SGH’s operations or its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH’s strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH’s customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH’s limited number of key vendors; and the inability to maintain or expand government business. These risks, uncertainties and factors could cause SGH’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in our non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 25,

2022 August 26,

2022 November 26,

2021 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 191,967 $ 209,849 $ 239,401 Intelligent Platform Solutions 210,971 144,730 118,654 LED Solutions 62,540 83,118 111,889 Total net sales 465,478 437,697 469,944 Cost of sales 347,068 333,854 347,743 Gross profit 118,410 103,843 122,201 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,056 20,607 17,657 Selling, general and administrative 71,022 55,650 52,550 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,700 — 17,200 Other operating (income) expense 2,041 (15 ) — Total operating expenses 100,819 76,242 87,407 Operating income 17,591 27,601 34,794 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 8,037 6,491 5,106 Other non-operating (income) expense (660 ) 1,267 1,235 Total non-operating (income) expense 7,377 7,758 6,341 Income before taxes 10,214 19,843 28,453 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,890 (584 ) 7,755 Net income 5,324 20,427 20,698 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 332 468 671 Net income attributable to SGH $ 4,992 $ 19,959 $ 20,027 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 48,962 49,238 49,011 Diluted 49,791 50,504 54,635

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 25,

2022 August 26,

2022 November 26,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 118,410 $ 103,843 $ 122,201 Share-based compensation expense 1,708 1,637 1,731 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,466 2,367 3,096 Flow-through of inventory step up 2,599 — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 129,183 $ 107,847 $ 127,028 GAAP gross margin 25.4 % 23.7 % 26.0 % Effect of adjustments 2.4 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 27.8 % 24.6 % 27.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 100,819 $ 76,242 $ 87,407 Share-based compensation expense (8,704 ) (8,187 ) (8,044 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4,392 ) (3,247 ) (3,247 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (6,732 ) (3,620 ) (1,038 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,700 ) — (17,200 ) Restructure charge (2,041 ) 15 — Other (900 ) (130 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 74,350 $ 61,073 $ 57,878 GAAP operating income $ 17,591 $ 27,601 $ 34,794 Share-based compensation expense 10,412 9,824 9,775 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,858 5,614 6,343 Flow-through of inventory step up 2,599 — — Acquisition and integration expenses 6,732 3,620 1,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,700 — 17,200 Restructure charge 2,041 (15 ) — Other 900 130 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 54,833 $ 46,774 $ 69,150 GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 4,992 $ 19,959 $ 20,027 Share-based compensation expense 10,412 9,824 9,775 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,858 5,614 6,343 Flow-through of inventory step up 2,599 — — Acquisition and integration expenses 6,732 3,620 1,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,700 — 17,200 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 1,069 2,788 2,210 Foreign currency (gains) losses 242 1,212 1,467 Restructure charge 2,041 (15 ) — Other 133 129 — Tax effects of above, other tax adjustments and the tax effect of capitalization of R&D expense (3,300 ) (2,696 ) (1,752 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 39,478 $ 40,435 $ 56,308

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 25,

2022 August 26,

2022 November 26,

2021 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 49,791 50,504 54,635 Adjustment for capped calls — — (2,583 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 49,791 50,504 52,052 Diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 Effect of adjustments 0.69 0.40 0.71 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 1.08 Net income attributable to SGH $ 4,992 $ 19,959 $ 20,027 Interest expense, net 8,037 6,491 5,106 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,890 (584 ) 7,755 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 19,789 16,446 15,813 Share-based compensation expense 10,412 9,824 9,775 Flow-through of inventory step up 2,599 — — Acquisition and integration expenses 6,732 3,620 1,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,700 — 17,200 Restructure charge 2,041 (15 ) — Other 133 129 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,325 $ 55,870 $ 76,714

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of November 25,

2022 August 26,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,821 $ 363,065 Accounts receivable, net 306,323 410,323 Inventories 416,082 323,084 Other current assets 74,685 55,393 Total current assets 1,121,911 1,151,865 Property and equipment, net 165,033 153,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83,018 77,399 Intangible assets, net 193,337 77,812 Goodwill 199,691 74,009 Other noncurrent assets 44,670 37,044 Total assets $ 1,807,660 $ 1,572,064 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 389,151 $ 413,354 Current debt 28,435 12,025 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 24,500 — Other current liabilities 109,721 90,161 Total current liabilities 551,807 515,540 Long-term debt 796,985 591,389 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 76,950 71,754 Other noncurrent liabilities 22,531 14,835 Total liabilities 1,448,273 1,193,518 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,618 1,586 Additional paid-in capital 411,612 448,112 Retained earnings 274,975 251,344 Treasury shares (112,435 ) (107,776 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (223,650 ) (221,655 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 352,120 371,611 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 7,267 6,935 Total equity 359,387 378,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,807,660 $ 1,572,064

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 25,

2022 August 26,

2022 November 26,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,324 $ 20,427 $ 20,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 19,789 16,446 15,813 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,069 2,787 2,332 Share-based compensation expense 10,412 9,824 9,775 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,700 — 17,200 Other (448 ) 55 (192 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 129,695 (56,019 ) (36,053 ) Inventories (82,882 ) 39,783 39,640 Other assets (5,199 ) (3,423 ) 1,616 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (83,030 ) (7,564 ) (55,892 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (73,724 ) — — Deferred income taxes, net 1,309 (1,410 ) 209 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (73,985 ) 20,906 15,146 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (11,649 ) (8,855 ) (12,766 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (210,273 ) — — Other (1,721 ) (71 ) (611 ) Net cash used for investing activities (223,643 ) (8,926 ) (13,377 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 295,287 7,882 — Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 3,942 291 5,029 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit — — 60,000 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (28,100 ) — — Payments to acquire ordinary shares (4,659 ) (40,431 ) (2,666 ) Repayments of debt (4,489 ) (2,073 ) — Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — — (50,000 ) Other (2 ) — — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 261,979 (34,331 ) 12,363 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 205 (1,910 ) (4,068 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,444 ) (24,261 ) 10,064 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 363,065 387,326 222,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 327,621 $ 363,065 $ 233,050

