<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGH–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales of $465 million, up 6.3% versus the prior quarter
  • GAAP gross margin of 25.4%, up 170 basis points versus the prior quarter
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.8%, up 320 basis points versus the prior quarter
  • GAAP EPS of $0.10 versus $0.40 in the prior quarter
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 versus $0.80 in the prior quarter
  • Closed acquisition of Stratus Technologies on August 29, 2022

We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, highlighted by record non-GAAP gross margins of 27.8%, reflecting our focus on higher quality revenue, combined with the hard work of our dedicated employees,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to strategically invest in our business while managing our operations in a prudent manner as we navigate a challenging economic environment,” concluded Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

 

GAAP (1)

 

Non-GAAP (2)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Q1 FY23

 

Q4 FY22

 

Q1 FY22

 

Q1 FY23

 

Q4 FY22

 

Q1 FY22

Net sales

$

465.5

 

$

437.7

 

$

469.9

 

$

465.5

 

$

437.7

 

$

469.9

Gross profit

 

118.4

 

 

103.8

 

 

122.2

 

 

129.2

 

 

107.8

 

 

127.0

Operating income

 

17.6

 

 

27.6

 

 

34.8

 

 

54.8

 

 

46.8

 

 

69.2

Net income attributable to SGH

 

5.0

 

 

20.0

 

 

20.0

 

 

39.5

 

 

40.4

 

 

56.3

Diluted earnings per share (3)

$

0.10

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.80

 

$

1.08

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.
(3) Diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend paid in February 2022.

Business Outlook

As of January 3, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2023:

 

GAAP

Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Outlook

Net sales

$410 to $460 million

$410 to $460 million

Gross margin

25% to 27%

1%

(A)

26% to 28%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.13 +/- $0.15

$0.47

(A)(B)(C)(D)

$0.60 +/- $0.15

Diluted shares

50 million

50 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions)

 

(A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales

$

8

 

(B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A

 

13

 

(C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs

 

7

 

(D) Estimated tax effects

 

(4

)

 

$

24

 

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter of fiscal 2023 results and related matters today, January 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 821417. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations section of the website at https://sghcorp.com. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter), SGH’s investment in its business and growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to, issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH’s customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment; disruptions in SGH’s operations or its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH’s strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH’s customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH’s limited number of key vendors; and the inability to maintain or expand government business. These risks, uncertainties and factors could cause SGH’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in our non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 25,
2022

 

August 26,
2022

 

November 26,
2021

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

Memory Solutions

$

191,967

 

 

$

209,849

 

 

$

239,401

Intelligent Platform Solutions

 

210,971

 

 

 

144,730

 

 

 

118,654

LED Solutions

 

62,540

 

 

 

83,118

 

 

 

111,889

Total net sales

 

465,478

 

 

 

437,697

 

 

 

469,944

Cost of sales

 

347,068

 

 

 

333,854

 

 

 

347,743

Gross profit

 

118,410

 

 

 

103,843

 

 

 

122,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

24,056

 

 

 

20,607

 

 

 

17,657

Selling, general and administrative

 

71,022

 

 

 

55,650

 

 

 

52,550

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,200

Other operating (income) expense

 

2,041

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

100,819

 

 

 

76,242

 

 

 

87,407

Operating income

 

17,591

 

 

 

27,601

 

 

 

34,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,037

 

 

 

6,491

 

 

 

5,106

Other non-operating (income) expense

 

(660

)

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

1,235

Total non-operating (income) expense

 

7,377

 

 

 

7,758

 

 

 

6,341

Income before taxes

 

10,214

 

 

 

19,843

 

 

 

28,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

4,890

 

 

 

(584

)

 

 

7,755

Net income

 

5,324

 

 

 

20,427

 

 

 

20,698

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

332

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

671

Net income attributable to SGH

$

4,992

 

 

$

19,959

 

 

$

20,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.41

Diluted

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,962

 

 

 

49,238

 

 

 

49,011

Diluted

 

49,791

 

 

 

50,504

 

 

 

54,635

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 25,
2022

 

August 26,
2022

 

November 26,
2021

GAAP gross profit

$

118,410

 

 

$

103,843

 

 

$

122,201

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,708

 

 

 

1,637

 

 

 

1,731

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

6,466

 

 

 

2,367

 

 

 

3,096

 

Flow-through of inventory step up

 

2,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

129,183

 

 

$

107,847

 

 

$

127,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

25.4

%

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

26.0

%

Effect of adjustments

 

2.4

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

1.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

27.8

%

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

100,819

 

 

$

76,242

 

 

$

87,407

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

(8,704

)

 

 

(8,187

)

 

 

(8,044

)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

(4,392

)

 

 

(3,247

)

 

 

(3,247

)

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

(6,732

)

 

 

(3,620

)

 

 

(1,038

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(3,700

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,200

)

Restructure charge

 

(2,041

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

Other

 

(900

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

74,350

 

 

$

61,073

 

 

$

57,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

17,591

 

 

$

27,601

 

 

$

34,794

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,412

 

 

 

9,824

 

 

 

9,775

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

10,858

 

 

 

5,614

 

 

 

6,343

 

Flow-through of inventory step up

 

2,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

6,732

 

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

1,038

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,200

 

Restructure charge

 

2,041

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

Other

 

900

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

54,833

 

 

$

46,774

 

 

$

69,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to SGH

$

4,992

 

 

$

19,959

 

 

$

20,027

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,412

 

 

 

9,824

 

 

 

9,775

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

10,858

 

 

 

5,614

 

 

 

6,343

 

Flow-through of inventory step up

 

2,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

6,732

 

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

1,038

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,200

 

Amortization of debt discount and other costs

 

1,069

 

 

 

2,788

 

 

 

2,210

 

Foreign currency (gains) losses

 

242

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

 

1,467

 

Restructure charge

 

2,041

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

Other

 

133

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

 

Tax effects of above, other tax adjustments and the tax effect of capitalization of R&D expense

 

(3,300

)

 

 

(2,696

)

 

 

(1,752

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH

$

39,478

 

 

$

40,435

 

 

$

56,308

 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 25,
2022

 

August 26,
2022

 

November 26,
2021

Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding

 

49,791

 

 

50,504

 

 

 

54,635

 

Adjustment for capped calls

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,583

)

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding

 

49,791

 

 

50,504

 

 

 

52,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.10

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

Effect of adjustments

 

0.69

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.71

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.79

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to SGH

$

4,992

 

$

19,959

 

 

$

20,027

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,037

 

 

6,491

 

 

 

5,106

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

4,890

 

 

(584

)

 

 

7,755

 

Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

 

19,789

 

 

16,446

 

 

 

15,813

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,412

 

 

9,824

 

 

 

9,775

 

Flow-through of inventory step up

 

2,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

6,732

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

1,038

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

17,200

 

Restructure charge

 

2,041

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

Other

 

133

 

 

129

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

63,325

 

$

55,870

 

 

$

76,714

 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

As of

November 25,
2022

 

August 26,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

324,821

 

 

$

363,065

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

306,323

 

 

 

410,323

 

Inventories

 

416,082

 

 

 

323,084

 

Other current assets

 

74,685

 

 

 

55,393

 

Total current assets

 

1,121,911

 

 

 

1,151,865

 

Property and equipment, net

 

165,033

 

 

 

153,935

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

83,018

 

 

 

77,399

 

Intangible assets, net

 

193,337

 

 

 

77,812

 

Goodwill

 

199,691

 

 

 

74,009

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

44,670

 

 

 

37,044

 

Total assets

$

1,807,660

 

 

$

1,572,064

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

389,151

 

 

$

413,354

 

Current debt

 

28,435

 

 

 

12,025

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

24,500

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

109,721

 

 

 

90,161

 

Total current liabilities

 

551,807

 

 

 

515,540

 

Long-term debt

 

796,985

 

 

 

591,389

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

76,950

 

 

 

71,754

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

22,531

 

 

 

14,835

 

Total liabilities

 

1,448,273

 

 

 

1,193,518

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

 

1,618

 

 

 

1,586

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

411,612

 

 

 

448,112

 

Retained earnings

 

274,975

 

 

 

251,344

 

Treasury shares

 

(112,435

)

 

 

(107,776

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(223,650

)

 

 

(221,655

)

Total SGH shareholders’ equity

 

352,120

 

 

 

371,611

 

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

 

7,267

 

 

 

6,935

 

Total equity

 

359,387

 

 

 

378,546

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,807,660

 

 

$

1,572,064

 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 25,
2022

 

August 26,
2022

 

November 26,
2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,324

 

 

$

20,427

 

 

$

20,698

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

 

19,789

 

 

 

16,446

 

 

 

15,813

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,069

 

 

 

2,787

 

 

 

2,332

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,412

 

 

 

9,824

 

 

 

9,775

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,200

 

Other

 

(448

)

 

 

55

 

 

 

(192

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

129,695

 

 

 

(56,019

)

 

 

(36,053

)

Inventories

 

(82,882

)

 

 

39,783

 

 

 

39,640

 

Other assets

 

(5,199

)

 

 

(3,423

)

 

 

1,616

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(83,030

)

 

 

(7,564

)

 

 

(55,892

)

Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

(73,724

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

1,309

 

 

 

(1,410

)

 

 

209

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

(73,985

)

 

 

20,906

 

 

 

15,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment

 

(11,649

)

 

 

(8,855

)

 

 

(12,766

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(210,273

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

(1,721

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(611

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(223,643

)

 

 

(8,926

)

 

 

(13,377

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

295,287

 

 

 

7,882

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

 

3,942

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

5,029

 

Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,000

 

Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

(28,100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments to acquire ordinary shares

 

(4,659

)

 

 

(40,431

)

 

 

(2,666

)

Repayments of debt

 

(4,489

)

 

 

(2,073

)

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings under line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Other

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

261,979

 

 

 

(34,331

)

 

 

12,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

205

 

 

 

(1,910

)

 

 

(4,068

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(35,444

)

 

 

(24,261

)

 

 

10,064

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

363,065

 

 

 

387,326

 

 

 

222,986

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

327,621

 

 

$

363,065

 

 

$

233,050

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

+1-510-360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Valerie Sassani

VP of Marketing and Communications

+1-510-941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

Articoli correlati

Allscripts Announces Corporate Name Change to Veradigm Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MDRX #healthIT--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. announced today that, effective January 1, 2023, it has changed its name to...
Continua a leggere

Nerdy to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will...
Continua a leggere

Wag! Announces Agreement to Acquire Dog Food Advisor, a Leading Pet Food Marketplace

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag! Group Co. (the "Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Allscripts Announces Corporate Name Change to Veradigm Inc.

Business Wire