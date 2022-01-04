SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Announces Two-for-One Share Split

7th Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #IR–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $470 million, up 61% versus the year ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 26.0%, up approximately 800 basis points versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.0%, up approximately 850 basis points versus the year ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.73, up 813% versus the year ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16, up 177% versus the year ago quarter

“We continued our strong momentum into the first quarter of fiscal 2022, achieving record revenue and non-GAAP gross margins, while delivering non-GAAP earnings per share at the upper end of our EPS guidance range,” said CEO Mark Adams.

The Company also announced a two-for-one share split in the form of a share dividend of one ordinary share for every one ordinary share owned. The share dividend will be paid on February 1, 2022, and the shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on February 2, 2022. Ordinary shares and per share data in this press release have not been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend.

”The two-for-one share split, which was approved by our board of directors, is a significant milestone for our Company and is intended to further improve our liquidity and broaden our shareholder base,” noted Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY21 Net sales $ 469.9 $ 467.7 $ 291.7 $ 469.9 $ 467.7 $ 291.7 Gross profit 122.2 117.8 52.6 127.0 123.6 54.1 Operating income 34.8 31.7 7.6 69.2 66.6 23.7 Net income attributable to SGH 20.0 20.7 2.0 56.3 55.1 19.6 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.08 $ 2.16 $ 2.16 $ 0.78

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release. (3) Diluted earnings per share amounts have not been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend.

Business Outlook

As of January 4, 2022, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2022:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $415 to $455 million — $415 to $455 million Gross margin 23% to 25% 1% (A) 24% to 26% Diluted earnings per share (1) $0.70 ± $0.15 $0.75 (A)(B)(C) $1.45 ± $0.15 Diluted shares (1) 29 million (1) million 28 million (1) Diluted earnings per share and diluted share amounts have not been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend. Non-GAAP adjustments: (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 5 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 11 (C) Amortization of convertible debt discount and other costs 4 $ 20

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain, “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology and lighting industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or our supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans, and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of convertible debt discount and other costs and other infrequent or unusual items. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, COVID-19 expenses and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended November 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 27, 2020 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 239,401 $ 247,281 $ 225,823 Intelligent Platform Solutions 118,654 97,616 65,874 LED Solutions 111,889 122,812 — Total net sales 469,944 467,709 291,697 Cost of sales 347,743 349,915 239,053 Gross profit 122,201 117,794 52,644 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,657 16,740 6,964 Selling, general and administrative 52,550 51,261 38,056 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 17,200 16,000 — Other operating (income) expense — 2,054 — Total operating expenses 87,407 86,055 45,020 Operating income 34,794 31,739 7,624 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,106 5,031 3,154 Other non-operating (income) expense 1,235 (1,563 ) (832 ) Total non-operating (income) expense 6,341 3,468 2,322 Income before taxes 28,453 28,271 5,302 Income tax provision 7,755 6,981 3,275 Net income 20,698 21,290 2,027 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 671 638 — Net income attributable to SGH $ 20,027 $ 20,652 $ 2,027 Earnings per share: (1) Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculations: (1) Basic 24,506 24,302 24,561 Diluted 27,318 26,417 25,103 (1) Earnings per share and shares used in per share calculations have not been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended November 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 27, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 122,201 $ 117,794 $ 52,644 Share-based compensation expense 1,731 1,785 838 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,096 3,997 647 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 127,028 $ 123,576 $ 54,129 GAAP operating expenses $ 87,407 $ 86,055 $ 45,020 Share-based compensation expense (8,044 ) (7,225 ) (10,250 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,247 ) (3,247 ) (2,766 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (17,200 ) (16,000 ) — Restructure charges — (2,054 ) — Other (1,038 ) (542 ) (1,617 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 57,878 $ 56,987 $ 30,387 GAAP operating income $ 34,794 $ 31,739 $ 7,624 Share-based compensation expense 9,775 9,010 11,088 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,343 7,244 3,413 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 17,200 16,000 — Restructure charges — 2,054 — Other 1,038 542 1,617 Non-GAAP operating income $ 69,150 $ 66,589 $ 23,742 GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 20,027 $ 20,652 $ 2,027 Share-based compensation expense 9,775 9,010 11,088 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,343 7,244 3,413 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 17,200 16,000 — Restructure charges — 2,054 — Amortization of convertible debt discount and other costs 2,210 2,172 2,062 Foreign currency (gains) losses 1,467 (477 ) (642 ) Other 1,038 (460 ) 1,617 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (1,752 ) (1,057 ) 64 Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 56,308 $ 55,138 $ 19,629 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: (1) GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted 27,318 26,417 25,103 Adjustment for capped calls (1,292 ) (867 ) — Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted 26,026 25,550 25,103 Diluted earnings per share: (1) GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.08 Effect of above adjustments 1.43 1.38 0.70 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.16 $ 0.78 (1) Share data and diluted earnings per share have not been adjusted for the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Three months ended November 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 27, 2020 Net income attributable to SGH $ 20,027 $ 20,652 $ 2,027 Interest expense, net 5,106 5,031 3,154 Income tax provision 7,755 6,981 3,275 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 15,813 16,642 8,367 Share-based compensation expense 9,775 9,010 11,088 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 17,200 16,000 — Restructure charges — 2,054 — Other 1,038 (460 ) 1,617 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,714 $ 75,910 $ 29,528

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of November 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,050 $ 222,986 Accounts receivable, net 344,107 313,393 Inventories 317,851 363,601 Other current assets 48,829 50,838 Total current assets 943,837 950,818 Property and equipment, net 148,897 156,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,723 40,869 Intangible assets, net 95,331 101,073 Goodwill 72,487 74,255 Other noncurrent assets 25,423 21,517 Total assets $ 1,323,698 $ 1,344,798 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 426,883 $ 484,107 Current debt 35,802 25,354 Other current liabilities 72,434 74,337 Total current liabilities 535,119 583,798 Long-term debt 341,150 340,484 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 77,700 60,500 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 29,396 32,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,049 8,673 Total liabilities 991,414 1,025,874 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 784 773 Additional paid-in-capital 411,608 396,851 Retained earnings 204,814 184,787 Treasury shares (53,211 ) (50,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (241,055 ) (221,615 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 322,940 310,251 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 9,344 8,673 Total equity 332,284 318,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,323,698 $ 1,344,798

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three months ended November 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,698 $ 21,290 $ 2,027 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 15,813 16,642 8,367 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,332 2,295 2,116 Share-based compensation expense 9,775 9,010 11,088 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 17,200 16,000 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,548 2,593 1,413 Other (192 ) 342 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (36,053 ) (35,985 ) (1,930 ) Inventories 39,640 (71,396 ) 12,919 Other current assets (932 ) (3,317 ) (9,277 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (53,751 ) 92,865 10,142 Operating lease liabilities (2,141 ) (2,391 ) (1,504 ) Deferred income taxes, net 209 76 222 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,146 48,024 35,569 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (12,766 ) (7,563 ) (14,644 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (7,064 ) — Other (611 ) (1,143 ) 16 Net cash used for investing activities (13,377 ) (15,770 ) (14,628 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit 60,000 50,000 19,500 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 5,029 1,765 3,105 Repayments of borrowings under line of credit (50,000 ) (50,000 ) (19,500 ) Payments to acquire ordinary shares (2,666 ) (212 ) (3,483 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 12,363 1,553 (378 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (4,068 ) 187 (7,277 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,064 33,994 13,286 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 222,986 188,992 150,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 233,050 $ 222,986 $ 164,097

