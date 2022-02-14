Home Business Wire SGH Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors
Business Wire

SGH Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #BoDSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that Penny Herscher, a current member of its board of directors, has been unanimously elected chair of its board of directors.


“Penny is an experienced public company chair and has had a successful career in a variety of executive leadership positions helping companies scale,” said Mark Adams, President and CEO of SGH. “We are grateful to have Penny on our team as chair of the SGH board. I look forward to working with her in this new role as we focus on powering growth for our customers, company, employees, and shareholders.”

“I joined the SGH board last year during a time of exciting transformation of the company,” said Ms. Herscher. “It is an honor to be appointed the chair of SGH’s board of directors, and I look forward to working with Mark and the board to contribute to the success of the company and all stakeholders.”

Ms. Herscher is a public technology company board director, executive and entrepreneur, with more than 15 years of experience as a high-tech CEO in Silicon Valley and more than 15 years of experience serving on public company boards of directors. She currently serves as chair of the board of directors at Lumentum Holdings, Inc. and as a director at Faurecia SA and several private companies. Ms. Herscher also previously served as a member of the board of directors of Verint Systems, Inc. from 2017 to 2021, PROS Holdings, Inc. from 2018 to 2021, and Rambus, Inc. from 2006 to 2018. Since 2004, Ms. Herscher held various executive positions as CEO of FirstRain, Inc., executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and CEO of Simplex Solutions.

Ms. Herscher holds a BA Hons, MA in Mathematics from Cambridge University in England.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

+1-510-360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Valerie Sassani

VP of Marketing and Communications

+1-510-941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

Articoli correlati

U.S. Xpress and Aurora Announce Collaboration for the Intelligent Deployment of Autonomous Trucks

Business Wire Business Wire -
U.S. Xpress is a key collaboration partner for Aurora, broadening Aurora’s Partner Ecosystem to deliver a premium service for...
Continua a leggere

Amkor Technology Reports Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

U.S. Xpress and Aurora Announce Collaboration for the Intelligent Deployment of Autonomous Trucks

Business Wire