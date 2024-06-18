Home Business Wire SGH Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call
Business Wire

SGH Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #FinancialWebcastSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial webcast and conference call for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after market close on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.


  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q3 FY24 Earnings Call Webcast.
  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing: +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 829754.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international), using the access code 738469.

About SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

(510) 360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Maureen O’Leary

Director, Communications

(602) 330-6846

pr@sghcorp.com

Articoli correlati

Pentax 17 35mm Film Camera Half Frame Point & Shoot Introduced; First Look YouTube Video, Learn More and Preorder Info at B&H

Business Wire Business Wire -
Photography News: Pentax announces the 17 first camera from its Film Project initiative: a half-frame point-and-shoot built from the...
Continua a leggere

Quanterix to Participate at the Scotiabank Healthcare 1×1 Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief...
Continua a leggere

Domo Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® 2024 Business Intelligence Market Study

Business Wire Business Wire -
Domo receives its eighth consecutive perfect recommendation scoreSILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been recognized...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php