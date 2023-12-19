Home Business Wire SGH Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call
MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #IRSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial webcast and conference call for its first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after market close on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.


  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q1 FY24 Earnings Call Webcast.
  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing: +1 833-470-1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 064997.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international), using the access code 639807.

About SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy, and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

(510) 360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:

Valerie Sassani

VP Marketing and Communications

(510) 941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

