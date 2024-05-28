Veradigm Announces Leadership Updates

Tom Langan appointed as interim CEO

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDRX, the “Company”), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, today announced that, on June 7, 2024, Tom Langan, the Company’s President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting directly to the Executive Chairman and the Board. Mr. Langan has been a Company leader since 2018 and has more than 25 years of life sciences, payer and data & analytics experience. Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lee Westerfield, who joined Veradigm in December 2023 after more than 25 years of experience as a senior financial executive, has agreed to extend his term of service with the Company through December 31, 2024. The current interim CEO, Dr. Yin Ho, will step down following the expiration of her term of service on June 7, 2024. The Company does not plan to make any permanent executive appointments while the separately announced exploration of strategic alternatives is in process.





Executive Chairman of the Board Greg Garrison said, “As President and CCO, Tom understands the Veradigm team, industry and business objectives and will now bring his long-time leadership at Veradigm to bear as interim CEO through the Company’s next chapter. We’re also grateful for Lee’s continued efforts as interim CFO while we look to complete our financial restatements and execute against our long-term business strategy. As a seasoned CFO in sectors undergoing dynamic change, Lee has been a critical leader in helping Veradigm foster and reinforce a strong financial control environment.”

Garrison continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Yin for her commitment to Veradigm throughout this transition period and for her work to define a future where the Company can combine our rich history with new cutting-edge, healthcare-specific AI technology. We are grateful that Yin stepped up to become the interim CEO at a challenging time for the Company, allowing Tom to focus on the day-to-day business. In that role, she advanced Veradigm’s analytical and technology capabilities to further unlock value for our customers, partners and stockholders and help position the Company as a leader in healthcare data intelligence. We wish Yin the best in her next endeavors.”

“I want to offer my sincere thanks to the Veradigm employees, including the team that joined us from ScienceIO,” said Dr. Yin Ho, interim CEO. “During my tenure, we made a bold investment in healthcare-specific AI by acquiring ScienceIO, becoming the first healthcare organization to bring AI in-house in this manner. We are uniquely positioned in the industry to responsibly develop these new capabilities and support the ecosystem of providers, payers and life sciences. Our experience with electronic health records and deep knowledge of clinical workflow set us up to leverage in-house generative AI models to enhance both the clinical experience and the quality of data capture.”

Dr. Ho continued, “As I conclude my service at Veradigm, I am proud of the direction we’ve set. I am confident that Veradigm is well positioned to assume a leadership role in responsibly developing healthcare intelligence products using generative AI models. Additionally, I am excited about the strength of the Veradigm network. I have the utmost confidence in Tom’s leadership to guide the Company in its next chapter.”

