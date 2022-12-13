SGH Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGHSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings after market close on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q1 FY23 Earnings Call Webcast

  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing +1 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 821417.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international), using the access code 304037.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

(510) 360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Valerie Sassani

VP Marketing and Communications

(510) 941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

